Gearing up for a weekend of games

After taking a break at the beginning of the week, Wildcat basketball is back with both men’s and women’s games on Feb. 10 and 12.

With a loss to Montana State ending their eight-game win streak, the men’s team is looking to bounce back against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. It was a high-scoring competition the last time they met, and the Wildcats beat the Eagles 90–84 at Dee Events Center.

After their last game, it’s expected that the battle between forward Linton Acliese III of Eastern Washington and Wildcat forward JJ Overton will result in high scores in Cheney, Washington.

Before heading home, the men’s team will play the Idaho Vandals on the roan on Feb. 12. During their last matchup, the Wildcats beat the Vandals 84–74.

Both games are critical to Weber State’s success, as they are potentially one loss away from dropping a seed in the Big Sky conference.

The women’s team will be at home this week, facing both Eastern Washington and Idaho. After losing a 56–52 in Washington, the Wildcats are looking for a win during their game against the Eagles at 6 p.m.

Despite forwards Emma Torbert and Daryn Hickok having big games, the Eagles were able to lock down forward Jadyn Matthews, as she had 5 turnovers and only 4 points. After a near double-double performance against Montana State, Eastern Washington will look to lock down the forward again in the upcoming match.

After the Eagles, the Wildcats will play the Vandals at 2 p.m. During their last matchup, the Vandals took advantage of Torbert being out as they held both Matthews and Hickok to under 10 points and won 62–41.

Currently, Hickok is on a 7-game run of scoring double-digits. After her 22-point performance in the Wildcats’ loss to Montana State, it’s possible that she’ll have another high scoring night and while getting a double-double.