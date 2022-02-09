New ‘Cats on the block

Weber State University football announced 16 new recruits on Feb. 2, adding to the nine initial recruits that were announced in December.

Three star prospects headline the 25 new recruits, who come from both in and outside of Utah. These three had their pick of programs before deciding to set down roots at Weber State.

Six-foot-2-inch quarterback Tiger Adolpho of Rigby, Idaho, tops the class of ’22. The Hawaii native was the highest-ranked quarterback in Idaho in the 2022 recruiting class.

Adolpho is a classic quarterback and is fast on the field when he needs to be. He turned down offers from the University of Hawaii and the University of Kansas to sign with Weber State.

Before the taking the field, Adolpho will be going on a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Wildcats signed three-star recruit Hayden Hall to help build their offense. He’s a versatile player who can fill both the tight end and wide receiver positions.

One of the best offensive recruits from Utah, Hall is expected to make an impact starting this season. Weber State tight end coach and special teams coordinator Skyler Ridley has plenty of preemptive praise for Hall.

“He is Mr. do-it-all and we are excited about his playmaking ability,” Ridley said on social media.

To further bolster the Wildcat’s passing offense, wide receiver Tajon Evans will join the team in 2022. Ridley also expressed excitement over the San Diego native, saying he’s “an explosive athlete who can really stretch the field,” Ridley said.

Rounding out the top of the Wildcats’ new wide receivers is Nevada native Jaden Thrower. He was a frequent target of deep passes and was also used as a return specialist in high school.

On defense, the Wildcats will be adding linebacker Bronson Childs. Childs measures in at a daunting 6 feet, 5 inches, and will hopefully be a staple of the Wildcats’ pass rush.

The final signing date for Division 1 athletes is April 1.