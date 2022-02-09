Police blotter Feb. 11





Who let the dogs out

Two instances of animals roaming campus off-leash occurred last week. The first happened around noon on Feb. 2. Weber State University police received a call that a dog was wandering around the Shepherd Union building. When the officer arrived and checked the premises, the dog was not found. The second instance was around 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. The dogs appeared to belong to two younger kids who were also in the parking lot. To avoid approaching the children and risk the possibility of startling the dogs, the officer attempted to contact from a distance. The kids and dogs turned down Taylor Avenue and no further action was taken.

Student safety

A student accidently cut themselves while working on a foam design on Feb. 4. When the officer arrived at the scene, the student had made a bandage out of a shop rag. EMS arrived and treated the student, but did not transport them to the hospital. The other individual present, the injured student’s roommate, drove the student to McKay Dee Hospital.

Theft

An iPad mini was stolen from the display at the downtown WSU store on Feb. 1 around 2:15 p.m. Video surveillance was pulled to investigate the crime. The suspect entered the building, browsed through clothing, used a desktop for about an hour and then left the display with the iPad mini concealed under their clothing. The suspect was wearing a face mask and was not able to be identified. The cost of the iPad is nearly $500.

Asking for alums

A suspicious person entered the alumni office requesting information around on Feb. 1. The suspect was described as a 30-40-year-old man and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He asked the office for a list of alumni. The worker denied his request. He was not violent and made no threats but was argumentative before leaving. The office was advised to contact WSU police again if the suspect returned.