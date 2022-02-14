A weekend of woes

Weber State’s men’s basketball team lost their top spot in the Big Sky Conference, falling to Eastern Washington University on Feb. 10 and losing to the University of Idaho on Feb. 12.

After a game of back-and-forths, four lead changes and six ties, Eastern Washington defeated the Wildcats 75–67.

Weber State struggled to maintain possession against the Eagles as Eastern Washington’s efficient defense forced 17 Wildcat turnovers. Wildcat guards Koby McEwen and Seikou Sisoho Jawara led a 14–4 scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

With 3:50 left on the clock, the Wildcats were up by 5 points and seemed favored to win, but their performance wasn’t enough to hold the Eagles off.

Despite the loss, Sisoho Jawara had an efficient shooting night, scoring 24 points and going 6–7 from the 3-point range. Wildcat forward Dillon Jones brought in 8 points, 12 rebounds and three steals against Eastern Washington.

“Rhythm wasn’t good,” coach Randy Rahe said. “It didn’t look like us offensively for long periods of time in the game.”

The Wildcats took back to the road and were met with another loss when the University of Idaho took the team down 83–79.

Vandal guards Trevante Anderson and Mikey Dixon combined for 57 points, 12 rebounds and six assists during the game, shooting 6–10 from beyond the arc.

Idaho led by 7 points with two minutes on the clock, putting the Wildcats in a tough spot. Weber State fought back, Jones making two free throws and Sisoho Jawara hitting a 3-pointer, cutting the Vandals’ lead to 2 points with about a minute left.

The Wildcats’ rally was cut short, however, as the Vandals went 5–6 from the free throw line.

The Wildcats have hit a new three-game losing streak and are looking for a win at home against Sacramento State University on Feb. 17 and the University of Northern Colorado on Feb. 19.