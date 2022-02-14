Disasters at the Dee

by Collyn Cowles

Weber State University’s women’s basketball team lost games to Eastern Washington on Feb. 10 and the University of Idaho on Feb. 12 at the Dee Events Center.

Kori Pentzer prepares to shoot a 3-pointer while a UofI player attempts to block her. Photo credit: Summer Muster
Kori Pentzer prepares to shoot a 3-pointer while a UofI player attempts to block her. Photo credit: Summer Muster

Wildcat forward Daryn Hickok played a big role early on against Eastern Washington. During the first quarter, she managed to put up 11 points, taking the Wildcats to a 19–17 lead before the break.

Weber State forward Emma Torbert entered the second quarter with a layup. Momentum began to shift when Eagles point guard Andie Zylac made two free throws and a quick jumper to put Eastern Washington back within two points.

During the last three minutes of the second quarter, Eastern Washington went on a 9–0 scoring run. Torbert got the last basket of the first half, giving the Wildcats a 30–28 lead going into the break.

“There were really good defensive possessions in the second quarter,” Wildcat coach Velaida Harris said.

EWU players raise their arms to attempt deterring Emma Torbert from passing the ball across the court. Photo credit: Summer Muster
EWU players raise their arms to attempt deterring Emma Torbert from passing the ball across the court. Photo credit: Summer Muster

However, Harris also said the team “had a lot of missed assignments” as the Wildcats had 11 turnovers in the first half and nine in the second.

After some back-and-forth play, an assist from Weber State forward Jadyn Matthews led to a 3-pointer from guard Kori Pentzer, putting the Wildcats up by 5 points with nine minutes left in the third.

Despite Weber State’s defensive efforts, Eastern Washington went on a 10–0 scoring run in the fourth quarter, leaving just over five minutes on the clock after. The Eagles finished the game on top 74–61.

Daryn Hickok goes head-to-head with two EWU players trying to stop her progress towards the basket. Photo credit: Summer Muster
Daryn Hickok goes head-to-head with two EWU players trying to stop her progress towards the basket. Photo credit: Summer Muster

During the Wildcats’ game against Idaho, the Vandals started off hot with a 3-pointer from guard Tiana Johnson and a jumper from guard Paris Atchley. Torbert responded with a 3-pointer of her own to put Weber State on the board.

Hickok was the leading scorer that night, putting up 18 points, shooting 5–14 from the field and 8–12 from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats trailed by as many as 12 points during the game as Idaho came out on top 82–73.

On a four-game losing streak, the Wildcats are looking for a win at Sacramento State on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Emma Torbert jumps to throw the ball over a UofI player and into the hoop. Photo credit: Summer Muster
Emma Torbert jumps to throw the ball over a UofI player and into the hoop. Photo credit: Summer Muster
