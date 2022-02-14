Do you know your news? Feb. 15

by Alexandrea Bonilla

1. Nathan Chen became the second American man to win a gold medal in men’s figure skating in several years. Exactly how many years has it been since the last gold medal was won by Evan Lysacek?

A. 22 years

B. 34 years

C. 12 years

D. 18 years

Nathan Chen wins gold in the 2022 Olympics.
Nathan Chen wins gold in the 2022 Olympics. Photo credit: MGN

2. Weber State University professor Evan Barlow launched a bid for the U.S. Senate last year. Originally, he ran as unaffiliated candidate, but he has since joined with which political party?

A. Democratic

B. Libertarian

C. Republican

D. Independent

3. The FDA postponed their meeting and final decision to discuss emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for which age group?

A. Eight months to six years

B. 11 months to five years

C. 10 months to three years

D. Six months to five years

COVID-19 vaccinations continue, but the FDA has postponed its decision on vaccines for 6 month to 5 year olds.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue, but the FDA has postponed its decision on vaccines for 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds. Photo credit: MGN

4. Which international company president will be one of the keynote speakers at the University of Utah’s 2022 Commencement?

A. Amazon, Andy Jassy

B. Nintendo, Doug Bowser

C. Belcorp, Eduardo Belmont

D. American Express, Stephen Squeri

5. For the 2022 Super Bowl, how much did a 30-second advertisement cost?

A. $8 million

B. $5 million

C. $900,000

D. $7 million

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals competed in the 2022 Super Bowl.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals competed in the 2022 Super Bowl. Photo credit: MGN

Answers:

1. The answer is C, 12 years. According to NBC, Nathan Chen is the first American man to win a figure skating gold medal since Evan Lysacek in the 2010 games. Chen now holds the world record with his combined score of 332.60. He joins six other American men who hold gold medals in Olympic figure skating.

2. The answer is C, Republican. According to the Standard Examiner, Barlow will be running as a Republican against incumbent Sen. Mike Lee. He has been open about his criticisms of Lee and the way he has handled money.

3. The answer is D, Six months to five years. According to CNN, the FDA has postponed their meeting due to new data emerging. This new data comes after clinical trials regarding the number of doses the children are getting.

4. The answer is B, Nintendo’s Doug Bowser. According to KSL, Bowser will be speaking to hopefully create conversation and inspire others to begin their own journeys. He graduated from the The University of Utah in 1984 with a degree in communications. The commencement is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m.

5. The answer is D, $7 million. According to CNN, NBC announced that each 30-second advertisement sold for a record-breaking amount. The Super Bowl has approximately 100 million viewers despite the drop in other sporting events’ viewers. NBC will make approximately $500 million from these advertisements.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

The Black history of Marvel Comics

Arts & Entertainment

Stan Lee, widely regarded as a comic book revolutionary, found inspiration from many sources and went on to create gods and heroes of all types. Specifically, Lee looked at the […]

by Coby Crisler

A weekend of woes

Basketball

Weber State’s men’s basketball team lost their top spot in the Big Sky Conference, falling to Eastern Washington University on Feb. 10 and losing to the University of Idaho on […]

by Jack Hamblin

Establishing ASIA

Campus Community

Weber State University celebrated Asian Awareness Week the first week of February with a showcase, film screenings and a performance celebration. These activities were held and presented by the Asian […]

by Alexandrea Bonilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.