Do you know your news? Feb. 15

1. Nathan Chen became the second American man to win a gold medal in men’s figure skating in several years. Exactly how many years has it been since the last gold medal was won by Evan Lysacek?

A. 22 years

B. 34 years

C. 12 years

D. 18 years

2. Weber State University professor Evan Barlow launched a bid for the U.S. Senate last year. Originally, he ran as unaffiliated candidate, but he has since joined with which political party?

A. Democratic

B. Libertarian

C. Republican

D. Independent

3. The FDA postponed their meeting and final decision to discuss emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for which age group?

A. Eight months to six years

B. 11 months to five years

C. 10 months to three years

D. Six months to five years

4. Which international company president will be one of the keynote speakers at the University of Utah’s 2022 Commencement?

A. Amazon, Andy Jassy

B. Nintendo, Doug Bowser

C. Belcorp, Eduardo Belmont

D. American Express, Stephen Squeri

5. For the 2022 Super Bowl, how much did a 30-second advertisement cost?

A. $8 million

B. $5 million

C. $900,000

D. $7 million

Answers:

1. The answer is C, 12 years. According to NBC, Nathan Chen is the first American man to win a figure skating gold medal since Evan Lysacek in the 2010 games. Chen now holds the world record with his combined score of 332.60. He joins six other American men who hold gold medals in Olympic figure skating.

2. The answer is C, Republican. According to the Standard Examiner, Barlow will be running as a Republican against incumbent Sen. Mike Lee. He has been open about his criticisms of Lee and the way he has handled money.

3. The answer is D, Six months to five years. According to CNN, the FDA has postponed their meeting due to new data emerging. This new data comes after clinical trials regarding the number of doses the children are getting.

4. The answer is B, Nintendo’s Doug Bowser. According to KSL, Bowser will be speaking to hopefully create conversation and inspire others to begin their own journeys. He graduated from the The University of Utah in 1984 with a degree in communications. The commencement is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m.

5. The answer is D, $7 million. According to CNN, NBC announced that each 30-second advertisement sold for a record-breaking amount. The Super Bowl has approximately 100 million viewers despite the drop in other sporting events’ viewers. NBC will make approximately $500 million from these advertisements.