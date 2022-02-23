A short-lived victory for Wildcats

Weber State’s women’s basketball team hit the road for two games last week, grabbing a win and a loss in the process.

To kick off the road trip, Weber State beat Sacramento State 62–52 on Feb. 17.

Coming into the game hot, Wildcat forward Daryn Hickok got a steal and laid the ball up on a fast break. Hornet center Isnelle Natabou got the game started for Sacramento State with a layup off an assist from guard Jordan Olivares.

At the end of the first quarter, the Hornets led 11–9.

In the second, both teams kept it close and went back and forth. Wildcat guard Kori Pentzer showed off her range by scoring back-to-back 3-pointers. Ending the quarter with 8 points, Pentzer’s scoring put Weber State up 27–26 at the half.

The Wildcats created some distance in the third quarter by going on a 10–0 run, starting with an Emma Torbert layup in the paint. Although the Hornets tried to stay in the game, coming within 5 points of the Wildcats’ lead would be the closest they would get in the second half.

During the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on an 7–0 run, with Hickok scoring two layups in the paint. This put Weber State up by 11 and stopped Sacramento State from rallying back.

Pentzer, Hickok and Torbert all had double-digit scoring nights. Pentzer’s shooting made her the leading scorer with 17 points, coming just above Hickok’s 16 and Torbert’s 13.

Weber State wasn’t able to continue their success against Sacramento State into the next game as they lost in overtime 60–55 against Northern Colorado on Feb. 19.

The first half was rough for the Wildcats, as they never got ahead of Northern Colorado and went into the third quarter trailing 27–23.

With less than five minutes left in the third, the Wildcats were down by 9 points. Weber State was able to turn the situation around by making 4 points from the charity stripe and locking Northern Colorado down on defense. By the end of the third quarter, the Bears’ lead was cut down to just 4 points, 39–35.

Near the end of the fourth, Northern Colorado guard Jaiden Galloway nailed two free throws to force a 49–49 tie. With less than 20 seconds to go, Hickok was fouled by guard Allie Downing. Hickok wasn’t able to convert on either shot from the free-throw line to put the game away.

The Wildcats failed to keep up with the Bears in overtime. Led by a 10-point scoring performance from guard Hannah Simental, the Bears were able to stop the Wildcats from rallying back.

After making their way back home, the Wildcats took Portland State on at the Dee Events Center on Feb. 23.

At a 9–17 record overall and 5–12 in conference, the Wildcats are the second-lowest seeded team in the conference. With the season ending soon, Weber State hopes to capitalize against their next three opponents.