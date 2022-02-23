Making a racket with tennis

by Simon Mortensen

Weber State University’s men’s and women’s tennis teams both secured wins against Colorado Mesa University on Feb. 20.

Yuuna Ukita twisting her arm around in order to achieve hitting the tennis ball she just hit. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Yuuna Ukita twisting her arm around in order to achieve hitting the tennis ball she just hit. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)

After a devastating in-conference loss to Idaho State, the Wildcats looked to pick themselves back up. Playing with something to prove, Weber State beat Colorado Mesa 6–1.

Doubles team Sebastian Buxman and Chia-Chieh Lin took down Maverick’s Steven Howe and Jorge Abreu 6–1. Wildcat doubles team Elyes Marouani and Tristan Sarap were able to add to their efforts, beating their Colorado Mesa opponents by 4 points.

During singles, Buxman, Sarap and Jordan Coutinho were all able to lead the Wildcats to victory, coming out on top by at least 4 points on each of their wins.

Buxman’s success this week makes him 10–3 in singles this season, the third best overall record in the conference.

Preparing to hit her tennis ball, Yuuna Ukita pulls her racket back. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Preparing to hit her tennis ball, Yuuna Ukita pulls her racket back. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)

“The boys settled down today and played more consistent tennis,” head coach Brad Ferreira said to Weber State athletics.

The victory advanced the men’s team’s record to 3–8. Hoping to grab an in-conference win, the men’s team will return home to face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Looking to start a winning streak, the Wildcats women’s tennis team also faced Colorado Mesa, beating them 7–0.

“We did a very good job competing and creating offense today,” head coach RuthAnn Allen said.

Patty Kuo jumping up to reach a tennis ball. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)

Wildcats Sicely Ferreira and Megan Davies started off the match hot by beating Mavericks Maike Waldburger and Paige Furin 6–0. Megan Lombardi and Yuuna Ukita were also able to win their doubles match by 3 points.

Ferreira and Davies’ victory is the seventh this season, the second-most overall wins by any doubles team in the Big Sky conference.

After tough losses to in-state opponents, the win over Colorado Mesa puts the Wildcats back at a .500 record. Playing Northern Arizona University at home, Weber State will look to also dominate in their in-conference matchup on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police Blotter Feb. 24

Mobile

Valentine or violent crime A possible sex offense was reported on Feb. 14 around 5 p.m. A Weber State police officer was dispatched to the dorms over the previous weekend. […]

by Rebecca Baggett

Senior send-off for Wildcat hockey

Hockey

Weber State’s hockey team sent off their senior class in a 9–2 victory against in-state rival Utah State Aggies on Feb. 19. Defenseman Will Fobair and center Tom Simpson were […]

by Emily Miller

El camino a escuelas de posgrado

Academics

Aplicando para escuela de posgrado puede ser un proceso estresante. Para ayudar a aliviar un poco ese estrés, el departamento de física tuvo un seminario el 16 de febrero sobre […]

by Addison Weeks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.