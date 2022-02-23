Making a racket with tennis

Weber State University’s men’s and women’s tennis teams both secured wins against Colorado Mesa University on Feb. 20.

After a devastating in-conference loss to Idaho State, the Wildcats looked to pick themselves back up. Playing with something to prove, Weber State beat Colorado Mesa 6–1.

Doubles team Sebastian Buxman and Chia-Chieh Lin took down Maverick’s Steven Howe and Jorge Abreu 6–1. Wildcat doubles team Elyes Marouani and Tristan Sarap were able to add to their efforts, beating their Colorado Mesa opponents by 4 points.

During singles, Buxman, Sarap and Jordan Coutinho were all able to lead the Wildcats to victory, coming out on top by at least 4 points on each of their wins.

Buxman’s success this week makes him 10–3 in singles this season, the third best overall record in the conference.

“The boys settled down today and played more consistent tennis,” head coach Brad Ferreira said to Weber State athletics.

The victory advanced the men’s team’s record to 3–8. Hoping to grab an in-conference win, the men’s team will return home to face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Looking to start a winning streak, the Wildcats women’s tennis team also faced Colorado Mesa, beating them 7–0.

“We did a very good job competing and creating offense today,” head coach RuthAnn Allen said.

Wildcats Sicely Ferreira and Megan Davies started off the match hot by beating Mavericks Maike Waldburger and Paige Furin 6–0. Megan Lombardi and Yuuna Ukita were also able to win their doubles match by 3 points.

Ferreira and Davies’ victory is the seventh this season, the second-most overall wins by any doubles team in the Big Sky conference.

After tough losses to in-state opponents, the win over Colorado Mesa puts the Wildcats back at a .500 record. Playing Northern Arizona University at home, Weber State will look to also dominate in their in-conference matchup on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.