Police Blotter Feb. 24





Valentine or violent crime

A possible sex offense was reported on Feb. 14 around 5 p.m. A Weber State police officer was dispatched to the dorms over the previous weekend. The officer spoke with the involved parties and learned that no crimes had been committed.

Abandoned vehicle

A suspicious vehicle was spotted parked sideways in the stalls in a dark parking lot around midnight on Feb. 13. As the officer approached the vehicle, they found no one in the vehicle. The owner stated that the vehicle had broken down and they would retrieve the vehicle in the following day.

A saving grace

A cyclist suffered a traumatic head injury in a crash on Edvalson Street on Feb. 11 around 6 p.m. When an officer arrived on scene, the subject was being assisted by a passerby and was using a t-shirt to apply pressure to the injury. The passerby did not witness the crash, but found the cyclist lying on the grass by the curb. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the injured cyclist to McKay-Dee Hospital. The officer went to McKay-Dee to check on the injured cyclist and provided him with the case number and informed him of the stored bike.

Dorm drug violations

In response to a drug violation, a WSU police officer was dispatched to Wildcat Village around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9. University Housing was performing an inspection of the dorms when several containers of drugs, alcohol and drug paraphernalia were found. The illegal substances were confiscated and destroyed. The student involved in the case was under the legal drinking age. A warning was issued to the student by the police department and decisions regarding disciplinary action was left to the university.

Lost, found and returned

A backpack was reunited with its owner. On Feb. 19 around 8:30 p.m., a WSU police officer picked up a backpack from the Dee Events Center. The backpack had been found and turned in to the ticket office sometime before the officer arrived. The officer was able to contact the backpack owner via telephone, and the owner was able to successfully describe the backpack to confirm ownership.

Mystery property found

A mysterious piece of property was found on Feb. 18 around 11 a.m. at the Wildcat Store downtown near 25th Street. A WSU police officer responded to the call that property, likely a bag or box, was found at the bookstore. The officer met with the store manager and found that the property contained drug paraphernalia. The officer took the property into evidence to be destroyed.

Library disturbance

A call about a suspicious person was received on Feb. 18 around 9:30 a.m. Two officers arrived at the scene. One spoke with a male who was waiting by the bus stop outside the Institute. The male stated he was with two other males who were headed to the library, but he did not want to join because one of them was intoxicated. The officer asked where he was going, and he stated he was taking the bus to the FrontRunner to get back to Salt Lake City. The officer spoke to the library staff, who helped the men use a computer. The officer asked the two males to keep the noise level down. They understood and the issue was resolved.

Cooking sets off alarm

The Weber State fire marshal responded to a fire alarm at Wildcat Village building 3 on Feb. 14 around 3 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene with two officers, they witnessed an audible and visual alarm going off. They entered the building and discovered the alarm was coming from the second floor. They went up and found a female cooking. They asked the resident to evacuate the area and cleared the fire alarm. No further action was taken.