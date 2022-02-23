Senior send-off for Wildcat hockey

Weber State’s hockey team sent off their senior class in a 9–2 victory against in-state rival Utah State Aggies on Feb. 19.

Defenseman Will Fobair and center Tom Simpson were honored before the game.

“Senior night is always tough,” head coach Yosh Ryujin said. “You’re seeing guys leave that have put their heart and soul into the program the last five years, and that’s no different for Tom and Will.”

Isaac Espinosa kicked off the night with a solo goal 10 minutes into the first period.

The Aggies had the man-advantage for two minutes after WSU’s Jakob Besnilian was called for hooking but the ‘Cats were able to drain the clock and not allow any goals.

Cole VanOrman capitalized on the Wildcats’ lead off an assist from Carson Abercrombie with six minutes remaining in the first period and pushed the ‘Cats to 2–0.

Heading into the second period, USU’s Conner McKeachnie found the back of the net off an assist from the Aggies’ goalie, Ethan Wiese.

Looking to further establish their lead, the Wildcats found their answer in Jaden Hewes, who collected three goals in under three minutes.

This was Hewes’ first game back of the spring season after tearing his meniscus earlier in the fall.

“It feels so incredibly good,” Hewes said. “I’m supposed to be here with the boys, in that environment. It’s one game, but it gets me ready for regionals.”

Hewes’ first goal of the night came off an assist from VanOrman with 15:07 on the clock, and his second goal was assisted by Fobair and Osman Cholak with 12:03 remaining.

Less than 30 seconds later, Hewes added his final point of the night off an unassisted goal.

Fobair closed out the goal-heavy second period with one of their own, finding the back of the net off a 180-degree spin and assists from Besnilian and Hewes with just over 90 seconds remaining in the period.

“I came in, it was one-on-one and cut to the middle,” Fobair said. “I kinda mishandled it and decided to do a little spin-o-rama, and the goalie just flew out of the net.”

The Aggies opened the third period after Austin Moser scored 30 seconds into the period.

Drew Demorat silenced the cheering Aggies fans after scoring for the Wildcats 10 seconds later, pushing the lead to 7–2.

The remainder of the third period calmed down before Fobair scored two goals in the remaining five minutes.

The first of two was assisted by Demorat and Tino Martinez, and the final goal of Fobair’s Wildcat career at home was assisted by Espinosa.

Goalie Kyle Lane allowed two goals and had 36 saves.

Weber State hockey looks to continue their season on Feb. 24 in the ACHA Western Regional Championships against Denver University.