Wildcat basketball splits the weekend at home

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team hosted the Sacramento State Hornets, who sit at the bottom of the Big Sky, on Feb. 17 at the Dee Events Center.

The Hornets went into the match looking to upset their five-game losing streak, but ultimately fell to the Wildcats, who cut their own three-game losing streak, 65–50.

Weber State Guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara started the scoring with a layup through contact off the opening tip.

Forward JJ Overton took a fall after being fouled on a drive to the basket early in the first half. He remained in the game and sunk a free throw to tie the game 7–7.

Sacramento State’s early offensive attack was characterized by 3-pointers, with 12 of their first 21 points coming from beyond the arc.

The biggest disparity between the teams in the first half were rebounds and turnovers. The Hornets were able to get more shots up on their way to a 35–34 halftime lead.

Headed into the half, Dillon Jones said the team was focused on rebounds and headed into the rest of the game.

“We just made a conscious effort to stop that,” Jones said. “In the second half, we only allowed three offensive rebounds, and that’s the game right there.”

Weber State Guard Koby McEwen started the second half with a 3-pointer to set the tone, as the Wildcats outscored the Hornets by 10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

This trend continued, and the Wildcat defense limited Sacramento State to 5 points in the last 12 minutes of action.

“We just knew we had to get stops,” Weber State center Dontay Bassett said post-game.

Sacramento State wasn’t able to make the comeback before the clock ran down.

Following their win, the Wildcats hosted the University of Northern Colorado Bears on Feb. 19 and fell 83–79 in overtime. Weber State sits at 19–9 overall and 12–5 in the conference.

Weber State hit the road on Feb. 24 to take on Portland State and will take on Northern Arizona on Feb. 26.