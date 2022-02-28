Prepping the ballots

The Weber State University Student Association announced their candidates for the 2022-23 school year student government elections on Feb. 26.

All information on candidates from the 2022-23 election and event times are derived from the WSUSA website.

According to the WSU student involvement and leadership website, election week started Feb. 28 and goes through March 3. The virtual presidential debate and the “meet the candidates tabling” were on Feb. 28.

Winners with be announced on March 4 at 6 p.m. during the Weber’s Got Talent event.

The Signpost reached out to SIL director Tara Peris for comments regarding the student election process, but she did not respond to multiple requests to comment.

Presidential Candidates

Ashley Potokar’s bio states that students are loved and wanted. She wants students to see school as a home away from home.

Candidate Hunter Caldwell’s bio states that she wants to be a president of service to students, no matter what educational journey they are on. Caldwell says she is loud, passionate and will not hesitate to use her voice for students.

Maren Dawson states in her bio that she takes initiative in starting programs that help students. Dawson feels her experience serving with multiple organizations gives her the ability to help both small and large organizations.

Vice Presidential Candidates

Executive VP candidate Garrett Potokor states in his bio that students’ voices matter and all WSU students’ opinions should be heard. Garrett Potokar has previous experience within his high school student government and WSUSA student government.

Paige Dawson is also running for Executive VP. Dawson’s bio states that she has been in various leadership positions. Dawson has also competed internationally with Parliamentary Procedure.

Activities VP candidate Colette Mortensen’s bio states that her experience derives from her time serving as VP of activities, being on the Board of Higher Education Campus Safety and Equity Commission, student section leadership and Student Alumni Association Traditions co-chair.

Diversity and Unity VP candidate Enallia Brooks states in her bio that her time as an RA has given her the skills to de-escalate situations and manage conflict. Brooks wants the campus to be a space where everyone is safe being themselves. She states, “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”

Diversity and Unity VP candidate Xitlalli Villanueva says she wants to encourage students’ voices and see students for who they are as a whole. Villanueva states that she knows how to navigate diversity issues firsthand.

Community Engagement VP candidate Naomi Elmer’s bio emphasizes connection, commitment and change. Elmer believes that engagement within the community creates the future.

Clubs and Organizations VP candidate Hamid Ullah Yaqub Khan states in his bio that his motto is “to be chill and let chill.” He wants to make the most out of his experiences and help others do the same. He states he is happy, humble, hungry and horse-powered.

C&O VP candidate Jerusha Gregory states in her bio that she wants to raise awareness of all clubs and organizations on campus to the students. She wants to help students by engaging them in clubs.

C&O VP candidate Stefanie Vazquez states in her bio that she wants to push for accessibility of resources and funding. Vazquez wants to ensure the students of WSU are aware of the clubs and organizations the school provides.

Leadership VP candidate Casey Wheeler states in her bio that she wants to enable students to feel the leader within them. Wheeler is currently the assistant VP of leadership and feels that she is experienced in the leadership role.

Emily Sorenson is another candidate for Leadership VP. Sorenson says that she wants to learn, lead and grow for WSU students. Sorenson states she plans to collaborate and ensure students know it’s okay to ask for help.

Davis Campus VP candidate Patience Bisamaza states in his bio that he encourages personal development. Bisamaza wants to bring the students of the Ogden and Davis campuses together in order to create a stronger community.

Davis Campus VP candidate Shirley Paxtor states in her bio that she wants to encourage students to join student government and actively involve themselves in college to ensure a positive college experience.

Senator Positions

African Diaspora Senator candidate Raha Davis states in her bio that she wants to hold Weber State accountable for making the university an equitable place for African and African-American students and staff.

Asian Senator candidate Suzanna Luo says in her bio that if there are problems, we should solve them. A goal for office Luo said she has is to encourage FASFA training in student orientation.

College of Arts and Humanities Senator candidate Benjamin Bleymaier states in his bio that he’s going to make sure students’ issues and concerns are heard. He promotes advocacy for the students of the Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities.

College of Arts and Humanities Senator candidate Sophie Beck states in her bio that feeling welcome and included at Weber State is important. She states she has a passion for making sure all students have a positive experience at WSU.

College of Health Professions Senator candidate Alyssa Zimmerman states in her bio that everyone should feel like they belong. Zimmerman encourages a unified environment for all and she wants to ensure students get involved and stay informed.

College of Science Senator candidate Joseph Alan Waite states in his bio that he can help students reach their capacity for greatness. He wants students to have a good experience in the College of Science.

College of Science Senator candidate Emily Hiatt states in her bio that she wants to make sure students’ voices are heard. She thinks that community members should combat issues together.

Graduate Senator candidate Killupintu Garrison says in her bio that diversity within students makes the community stronger. She encourages the exchange of ideas from all walks of life to achieve change.

Hispanic Senator candidate Rachel Asencio states in her bio that she wants to be the platform for students. She thinks that together we can make a difference.

Honors/BIS Senator candidate Skylar Pye states in her bio that anyone and everyone belongs in honors.

Housing and Residence Life Senator candidate Isaac Staszkow states in his bio that he wants to listen to every student and advocate for their needs. Staszkow states that any student in housing has a friend in him.

Native American Senator candidate Charlyrae Lopez says in her bio that she will represent the voice for Native Americans on campus. She says that she is ready to respect and consider all of the student body.

Non-Traditional Senator candidate Ashley Poll states in her bio that she would ensure non-traditional students are respected and the struggles non-traditional students face will be met with solutions.

Athletic & Club Sports Senator, College of Business & Economics Senator, College of Education Senator, College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Senator, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences Senator, International Senator, LGBTQ+ Senator, Pacific Islander Senator, Students with Disabilities Senator, Traditional & General Studies Senator and Veterans Senator positions do not have any candidates currently listed.

Ben Ferney, current student body president, wants to leave a message to all students in his last term as president.

“There are no small parts. Whoever you are, whatever you’re doing on campus, you can make an impact,” Ferney said. “In order to continue to have positive change, we all have to be involved”