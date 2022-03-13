A series of fortunate events

Weber State’s women’s basketball team went to the Big Sky conference tournament to win, and senior guards Aloma Solovi and Kori Pentzer brought huge shooting games to advance the women’s basketball team to the quarter-finals, beating Sacramento State 74–64 on March 7 in Boise, Idaho.

The game started off tipped in the Hornets’ favor, with a drained 3-pointer and leading to Sacramento State’s 7–0 run. Weber State broke Sacramento’s run when forward Emma Torbert scored inside with just under seven minutes left in the quarter.

The Wildcats had a tough time getting ahead, but managed to end the first quarter only 6 points behind at 20–14. Forwards Daryn Hickok, Jadyn Matthews and Emma Torbert were the only ones to score that quarter, Hickok opening with 8 points and ending the game with 19.

“I just remember my ‘why’ every time I step on the court, and my ‘why’ is always my team,” Hickok said. “I try to do everything in my willpower to help us win.”

Tillman started off the second quarter by crossing up the Wildcats’ defense and draining a fadeaway inside. Pentzer responded by hitting a 3-pointer for Weber State off an assist from Matthews.

With two fouls in the first, Hornets center Isnelle Natabou hit the bench, and Weber State’s defense was able to hold the Hornets to a 12-point gain in the second quarter.

“She’s good; she’s a big body,” Weber State coach Velaida Harris said about Natabou. “Emma did a great job of smothering her all night.”

Hickok’s layup off an assist from Solovi cut Sacramento State’s lead to just 2 points. However, Sacramento State responded with a 3-pointer to keep them ahead with a score of 32–27 at the end of the half.

With just 4 points in the first half, Solovi hit a hot streak at the start of the third. The guard’s three 3-pointers led to a 20-point performance from Solovi, a career-high record to send her to the next rough and one more night in a Weber State uniform.

“It’s a good feeling to have,” Solovi said about advancing. “I just wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Coming into the final quarter, the score was 49–44 for the Wildcats. Weber State held on to the lead with a 10–2 run to start things off. A 3 from Hornets guard Jazmin Carrasco ended the run to keep the game within 10 points. It wasn’t enough, however, to rally them back into contention.

Four of Weber State’s starting five had double-digit scoring nights, allowing Hickok to dribble out the clock to end the game. At the sound of the buzzer, the Wildcats immediately began to celebrate as the Weber State fight song played on the overhead.

“I’m really proud of our players,” Harris said. “They’re such fighters.”