Achieving a healthy work-life balance

Weber State University’s first professional development event of the semester was a highlight on finding balance in all of the different aspects of life in the modern era on March 2.

The event was presented as part of the Statewide Professional Development Opportunity series, with the help of the Utah Higher Education Staff Association.

Tara Ivie, associate vice president of Inclusive Excellence at Utah Valley University, spoke to a variety of individuals via Zoom.

The Inclusive Excellence website states, “We strive for intersectional approaches and evidence-based best practices to support student success.” Still, there was a variety of attendees from all walks of life who took advice from Ivie during her 45-minute speech.

For example, Gail Niklason, executive director for the Office of Institutional Effectiveness at WSU, attended the speech. Niklason was pleased with the turnout of 159 people total, 17 from WSU.

“I really like Tara’s idea of the ‘audit, then edit,’” Niklason said, referring to a technique which Ivie gave insights on when it comes to Ivie’s personal life balance. “Balance doesn’t just happen; you have to figure it out. I also liked her emphasis on ‘what works for me may not work for you’ — the idea that we are all quite unique.”

Ivie has more than 16 years in the higher education arena. Ivie began the presentation by expressing her happiness and making a personal connection with the Zoom group by expressing her gratitude. Ivie was “excited and honored” to be the first speaker on a topic that she herself has been going to and attending for years.

Ivie admitted that she didn’t have a specific way to fix the individual life balances of the attendees; however, she did provide a plethora of resources to the attendees and further honed in on the strategies of how to do so.

“You figure it out one step at a time,” Ivie said.

She then said it’s normal to fail when trying to find that personal balance, especially with student life, but this balance is important overall, still.

“I think the idea that we can actually do something when we are struggling with work/life balance is important,” Niklason said. “I think too many of us love to complain about how busy we are — as if that’s a badge of honor — but don’t take steps to improve the balance. It’s not healthy.”