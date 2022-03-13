Get mad for College Media!

The Signpost is getting ready to rumble in College Media Madness, the biggest fundraising competition for student media across the nation!

From the March 13 to April 6, we are going head-to-head against 37 other student newsrooms to raise the most money for our papers. It all began on March 13, coinciding with the start of NCAA’s March Madness.

For the next three-and-a-half weeks, we are asking for you to help us get top spot by visiting our online store, the fundraising site and sharing our posts throughout the competition if you can’t support us financially.

Every share counts and gets us closer to proving Weber State has the best student body and fans in the nation! You can give us the boost we need to climb to the top spot.