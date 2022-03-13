Get mad for College Media!

by Jennifer Greenlee

The Signpost is getting ready to rumble in College Media Madness, the biggest fundraising competition for student media across the nation!

The Signpost is participating in College Media Madness.
The Signpost is participating in College Media Madness.

From the March 13 to April 6, we are going head-to-head against 37 other student newsrooms to raise the most money for our papers. It all began on March 13, coinciding with the start of NCAA’s March Madness.

For the next three-and-a-half weeks, we are asking for you to help us get top spot by visiting our online store, the fundraising site and sharing our posts throughout the competition if you can’t support us financially.

Scan the QR code to get some Signpost swag!
Scan the QR code to get some Signpost swag!

Every share counts and gets us closer to proving Weber State has the best student body and fans in the nation! You can give us the boost we need to climb to the top spot.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Honors for all

Academics

The Weber State University Honors Department offers many unique classes with different perspectives on a multitude of subjects. However, there has been a stigma surrounding this department, because some students […]

by Tim Costello

Chew on this: Intersectional identity kicks off Food for Thought talk

Academics

Andrea Salcedo, mentor adviser for Access & Diversity, and Olga Antonio, mentor coordinator for Access & Diversity, led the discussion on intersectional identity at the “Honors Program Food for Thought” […]

by Catie Weimer

Far from a win

Basketball

After advancing to the quarter-finals on March 7, Weber State University’s women’s basketball team fell to Montana State 81–60 on March 8 in Boise, Idaho. Although a neutral territory, it […]

by Simon Mortensen