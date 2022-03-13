New year, new leaders

The Weber State University Student Association announced the results of the student body election during the annual Weber’s Got Talent on March 4.

In between the individual talent displays, WSUSA announced the results for their executive branch positions.

Ashley Potokar was elected as Student Body President. During her address, she stated that she feels honored and humbled to be an advocate for WSU students.

“I hope you know, here at WSU, you have a place and you belong,” Potokar said. “This is your home away from home, and you matter.”

Executive Vice President will be Garrett Potokar. Potokar has previous experience with student government, from high school and WSUSA student government.

The VP of Activities will be Colette Mortensen. Mortensen has prior experience as VP of Activities, being on the Board of Higher Education Campus Safety and Equity Commission, student section leadership and Student Alumni Association Traditions co-chair.

The position of VP of Diversity and Unity will now be filled by Xitlalli Villanueva. Villanueva stated in her platform that she knows how to navigate diversity issues firsthand and encourages the voices of WSU students.

The Community Engagement VP will be Naomi Elmer. Elmer has stated throughout her campaign that she believes engagement with the community creates the future.

VP of Clubs and Organizations will be Stefanie Vazquez. Vasquez wants WSU students to be aware of the clubs and organizations campus has to offer and is pushing for accessibility of resources and funding.

Emily Sorenson was named VP of Leadership. Sorenson has experience with WSUSA and states how she wants to learn and grow for WSU students.

Patience Bisamaza has been elected as VP of Davis Campus. Bisamaza has stated in his platform that he wants to unite the students of the Ogden and Davis campuses for a stronger Wildcat community.

During a brief intermission of Weber’s Got Talent, Dylan Jones, a WSU basketball player, gave a short speech.

“On behalf of my team, thank you for everybody’s support this roller coaster of a season,” Jones said.

After the intermission, the legislative seats for the student senate were announced.

The African Diaspora Student Senator will be Raha Davis. Davis states that she wants to hold WSU accountable for making the university an equitable place for African and African-American students and staff.

Suzanna Luo will be the Asian Student Senator. Luo states that a goal of hers is to encourage FAFSA training in new student orientation.

Being named the College of Arts and Humanities Senator is Sophie Beck. Beck states that she has a passion for making sure all students have a positive experience at WSU.

Elise Waikart was announced as the College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology Senator.

The College of Health Professions Senator will be Alyssa Zimmerman. Zimmerman encourages a unified environment for all and she wants students to get involved and to stay informed.

Elected to be the College of Science Senator is Emily Hiatt. Hiatt feels students’ voices should be heard and community members should combat issues together.

The Graduate Student Senator will be Killupintu Garrison. Garrison states in her platform that she encourages the exchange of ideas from different walks of life and that including diversity within students is what makes communities stronger.

Rachel Asencio will be the Hispanic Student Senator. Asencio believes that a difference can be made together and she wants to be a platform for the students.

Skylar Pye is to be the Honors/BIS Senator. Pye states in her platform that anyone and everyone belongs in honors.

The Housing and Residence Life Senator will be Isaac Staszkow. Staszkow states in his platform that any student in housing has a friend in him and their needs will be advocated for.

The Native American Student Senator will be Charlyrae Lopez. Lopez states she is ready to represent the voice for Native Americans on campus.

Ashley Poll is to be the Nontraditional Student Senator. Poll states in her platform that she would ensure non-traditional students are respected and the struggles non-traditional students face will be met with solutions.

Positions that are currently vacant and to be decided are Athletic & Club Sports Senator, College of Business & Economics Senator, College of Education Senator, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences Senator, International Senator, LGBTQ+ Senator, Pacific Islander Senator, Students with Disabilities Senator, Traditional & General Studies Senator and Veterans Senator.

Following the student government and senate positions, the winners of the annual Weber’s Got Talent were announced. Garrett Potokar in first place with $700, Stefanie Vazquez in second with $500 and Caden Holmes came in third with $300.

Current Student Body President and host of this year’s Weber’s Got Talent, Ben Ferney, had some final words for the night.

“If you’d like to get involved, make a difference on campus, grow, learn and work with these awesome people, then feel free to stop by the office of Student Involvement and Leadership for more information on applying for the WSU student government,” Ferney said.