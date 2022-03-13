Telling the stories of her

Weber State University’s Women’s Herstory Month, led by Weber State’s Women’s Center, began on March 1. Throughout the month there are many activities and events planned that all centered on empowering and supporting women. Events include a poetry contest and keynote speaker Lynsey Addario.

Starting out the month was a film screening of the documentary “Frame by Frame.” The Women’s Center described the film as following four Afghan photojournalists who aim to build free press in Afghanistan and reframe the country for themselves and the world.

Throughout March, the Women’s Center is hosting a poetry contest, titled “She Continued on Despite Them.” The theme centers on how women have pushed through their struggles and trials despite how hard it may have been. Winners and prizes will be announced at the end of the month.

On March 14 is “The Rodriguez Family Tragedy,” a lecture from Katherine Bynum telling the story of Chicana activist Frances Rizo. After investigating and uncovering domestic abuse within the Rodriguez family, Rizo went on to advocate against domestic violence in Dallas and even more with policing within Texas. This event will take place in Dumke Hall and over Zoom at 7 p.m.

Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist, will speak at the Herstory keynote on March 15. Addario is a Pulitzer Prize-winning and McArthur Fellowship awardee photojournalist. Her work has been seen in The New York Times, National Geographic and Time Magazine. The talk will take place online via Zoom at noon. A replay will be available on March 17 at 7 p.m. Attendees can send in questions for Addario to answer on the Weber State Women’s Center website.

The next event, the Women’s Herstory Month luncheon, will take place March 16 from noon until 2 p.m. with the purpose of having female students, faculty and staff share their own domestic or international experiences and create a closer community for all.

March 30 is the next discussion from Sister Circle, a monthly series of discussions sponsored by the Women’s Center. This month’s topic will be about toxic positivity and grind culture, discussing these issues and their effect on mental and physical health. The event will be in room 321 of Shepherd Union from 2-4 p.m.

The last event hosted by the Women’s Center will be Take Back the Night on April 1. The event will involve a rally, march, vigil and an opportunity to speak out and support victims and survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, abuse and other forms of sexual violence. The keynote speaker this year is Jo Blake, a faculty member for the performing arts department. The event will take place at The Monarch Events Center from 6-9 p.m.

Information for registration for these events can be found online at Weber State’s Women’s Center Website.