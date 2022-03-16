Looking back at Dontay Bassett

by Jack Hamblin

Weber State men’s basketball center Dontay Bassett took a chance on himself coming to Ogden this season and he further learned what he’s capable of.

Dontay Bassett pushes against the defense for the Wildcats.
Dontay Bassett pushes against the defense for the Wildcats. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

Born in Oakland, California, Bassett stands 6-foot-9-inches and is 250 pounds. He was a key piece of the men’s basketball team’s success this season. However, Bassett’s talents weren’t always at Weber State.

From 2017-20, Bassett played for the University of Florida in the power-five South Eastern Conference. Bassett was an effective defensive presence off the bench but was not given the green light offensively during his tenure.

Through three seasons as a Gator, Bassett averaged 8.4 minutes and 1.3 shots per game. Although a talented player, Bassett’s growth was limited in Florida.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March 2020, Bassett had a significant decision before him: finish his college career in a powerful conference or find a smaller Division I school where he could take on a more significant role.

Dontay Bassett
Dontay Bassett, following a limited season as a result of injury, quickly became a key component to the team. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

Laying his talent and hard work on the line, Bassett made the decision to transfer to Weber State University where he became a key player in coach Randy Rahe’s system.

Although Bassett’s time as a Wildcat was limited due to injury, when available, he made key contributions to the team. Bassett started 30 of his 40 games, averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 block through two seasons. He went 33.3% from the field as a Wildcat.

Bassett’s athleticism and quickness on defense paired with his ability to stretch the floor on offense made him a substantial presence on the court.

“I always try to be the loudest on the court,” Bassett said. “We see everything so we have to be the ones to talk. I always play hard. I always play physical.”

Bassett played his final college game in a Wildcat jersey during Weber State’s loss to Montana State University in the semi-finals of the Big Sky tournament. Wildcat Alex Tew is a contender for Bassett’s starting center role next season.

