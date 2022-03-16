Looking back at Dontay Bassett

Weber State men’s basketball center Dontay Bassett took a chance on himself coming to Ogden this season and he further learned what he’s capable of.

Born in Oakland, California, Bassett stands 6-foot-9-inches and is 250 pounds. He was a key piece of the men’s basketball team’s success this season. However, Bassett’s talents weren’t always at Weber State.

From 2017-20, Bassett played for the University of Florida in the power-five South Eastern Conference. Bassett was an effective defensive presence off the bench but was not given the green light offensively during his tenure.

Through three seasons as a Gator, Bassett averaged 8.4 minutes and 1.3 shots per game. Although a talented player, Bassett’s growth was limited in Florida.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March 2020, Bassett had a significant decision before him: finish his college career in a powerful conference or find a smaller Division I school where he could take on a more significant role.

Laying his talent and hard work on the line, Bassett made the decision to transfer to Weber State University where he became a key player in coach Randy Rahe’s system.

Although Bassett’s time as a Wildcat was limited due to injury, when available, he made key contributions to the team. Bassett started 30 of his 40 games, averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 block through two seasons. He went 33.3% from the field as a Wildcat.

Bassett’s athleticism and quickness on defense paired with his ability to stretch the floor on offense made him a substantial presence on the court.

“I always try to be the loudest on the court,” Bassett said. “We see everything so we have to be the ones to talk. I always play hard. I always play physical.”

Bassett played his final college game in a Wildcat jersey during Weber State’s loss to Montana State University in the semi-finals of the Big Sky tournament. Wildcat Alex Tew is a contender for Bassett’s starting center role next season.