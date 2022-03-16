Police Blotter March 18





Harassment of queer student

When a student returned to her vehicle in the A10 lot after class on Feb. 25 around 1 p.m., she observed “WWJD,” symbolizing “What Would Jesus Do,” written in the snow on the trunk of her vehicle.

The student explained to the officer that she recently left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after getting into a relationship with her current girlfriend and believes this may have been targeted harassment of her beliefs and sexual orientation. The student mentioned one potential suspect but decided against pursuing charges.

No other damage was observed on the vehicle, and no other cars in the proximity of the vehicle had writing on them.

Elevator ding dong ditch

An elevator alarm was activated on the WSU Davis Campus on Feb. 25 around 5 p.m.

A WSU officer was dispatched to investigate the alarm but was unable to determine which building the alarm came from. The officer used the camera system to check each elevator but did not see anyone in distress. No one was in any of the elevators, and all of the elevators appeared to be in working order.

Davis campus hit and run

A witness reported a hit and run accident on the Davis campus around noon on Feb. 24. The witness filed a statement that claims she was in her car in the parking lot when she witnessed the incident. A black truck attempted to park in a parking stall but was too close to the car on the passenger side and scraped it. The truck attempted to back out of the stall, but part of the truck was stuck on the other car.

When the truck reversed, the truck ripped off the front bumper of the other car. The driver of the truck got out of the truck, looked at the damage to the other vehicle, got back into the truck and drove away.

Public urination

A man was seen urinating between two vehicles in parking lot A2 around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. A handful of officers were dispatched to find the suspect who was described to be wearing a tie-dye blanket. He was found walking on the sidewalk between Tracy Hall and Elizabeth Hall. An officer stopped the suspect to discuss the incident. When asked if he had urinated in the parking lot, the suspect confirmed. The officer advised the suspect that he needs to use one of the available bathrooms on campus.

Domestic partner assault

An officer responded to a report of a domestic violence assault incident near Waterfall Way and Dixon Parkway around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Two WSU employees witnessed the incident. A male was seen exiting a vehicle, walking around to the passenger side, striking a woman in the face after she had exited the vehicle.

The female was crying and carrying a child and a car seat for an infant. The victim sustained no injuries to the face. Her statement of the incident matched those of the witnesses. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspect by contacting him at home and work. The suspect contacted the victim via email and threatened to blackmail her after claiming she notified the police.

An officer attempted to contact the suspect via phone and email, notified him that she did not want to pursue charges and informed him that the department was following up as it was a domestic violence incident.