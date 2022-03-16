Seniors say goodbye

As Weber State University’s basketball season comes to a close, graduating seniors on both the men’s and women’s teams are saying their goodbyes on social media. The men’s team has four departing seniors, while the women’s team has two.

Koby McEwen transferred to Weber State for his fifth and final season of college basketball. Born in Toronto, Canada, McEwen played high school basketball in Utah at Wasatch Academy before moving to Utah State University to play his first two college seasons. He spent his next two years at Marquette University in Wisconsin before transferring in the summer of 2021 to Weber State.

In 33 games this season, McEwen averaged a career high of 18.2 points along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. On Instagram, McEwen opened up about how prior to this year his love for basketball was waning, but he rediscovered his passion for the game as a Wildcat.

“A year ago I was done with basketball, I didn’t wanna play it anymore, it wasn’t fun, it wasn’t the game I fell in love with,” McEwen said. “Weber State is my home now and I’m forever indebted to this place, my coaches, teammates and support staff for helping me reach this point. I’m far from done but wanted to share my moment of gratitude with y’all.”

Jamison “JJ” Overton played his first and final season at Weber State this year as well. The California native attended Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California, for his first two seasons of college eligibility before transferring to Utah Valley University where he played until his 2021-22 season at Weber State. Overton played 33 games for the Wildcats, averaging 12.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds.

“To the fans, my teammates, my coaches and everyone who has welcomed me into the special culture here at Weber, Thank you!” Overton posted on Instagram. “My heart is full of memories I will cherish for life and beyond.”

Dontay Bassett is another departing senior. Bassett battled injuries to become the starting center for the Wildcats down the stretch, and he shared Overton’s farewell message on Twitter.

Michal Kozak will be departing the program, as well, after playing in a school record 133 games for the Wildcats.

Guard Aloma Solovi is also wrapping up her basketball career at Weber State. Solovi played as a freshman and sophomore at Sheridan College before coming to Weber State in 2019. Her first season was delayed by a medical redshirt season. After, she played two full seasons as a Wildcat, scoring 286 total points for the program.

During a press conference on March 8, head coach Velaida Harris said Solovi had been struggling with injuries.

“Early mid-season, I tore some critical ligaments in my knee again and made the decision to continue playing and fight to finish my senior season strong,” Solovi said in an Instagram post. “I wouldn’t have been able to press forward without the amount of support I’ve had from such amazing people.”

Kori Pentzer spent her entire collegiate career on Weber State’s women’s basketball team. The Idaho native attended Melba High School before her time as a Wildcat. Despite prior medical issues, Pentzer played 91 games at Weber State. She led the Wildcats in minutes per game this year and averaged 11.5 points per game.

“4 surgeries and 4 years later and here we are,” Pentzer said. “I’ll remember this team forever.”