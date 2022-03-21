A picture is worth a thousand words

by Lexie Andrew

The strength of an image can have power. It can tell a story that words might not be able to describe. Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist who contributes to National Geographic, The New York Times and TIME magazine, has mastered this power. Addario came to Weber State University through Zoom as the keynote speaker of Women’s Herstory Month on March 15.

Lynsey Addario sharing her stories and tips on being a photojournalist in multiple fear-based events. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Lynsey Addario shares her stories and tips on being a photojournalist in multiple fear-based events. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

In recent years, Addario has been a part of many major conflicts, taking pictures to show the public what they don’t see or hear about when it comes to war.

Addario started her journey of war photography during the reign of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Being a woman, she had challenges when being out in public due to the Taliban. Women were not allowed in public without the escort of a man. However, she could go places her male coworkers could not, taking pictures of women-only areas like schools and maternity wards.

Lynsey Addario showing a classroom full of people her photos of war. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Lynsey Addario shows a classroom full of people her photos of war. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

Her work shows the strength and struggles of women throughout the world, whether they’re fighting for their country or struggling with finding the care they need.

Addario is a strong advocate for maternal health. In many of the countries she visited, she photographed the maternity ward to show the world what was happening.

War may be difficult to see for some. However, Addario said people need to see war and its nuances to understand it.

Students in the audience looking at the photos Addario has taken in the past and even in Ukraine now. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Audience members look at Addario's photos, both from the past and recent. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

When news about wars comes home, the public may be frustrated or not understand what or why something happened, but Addario’s job is to bring back those photographs for people to view and understand why certain things happen.

Addario said she does not believe anything she hears unless she has seen it with her own eyes. To do that, she must be on the front lines, putting herself in danger.

In her line of work, she has found herself being ambushed, kidnapped and snuck into countries by entering from neighboring countries. Addario is currently in Ukraine and has heard mortar shells hit close by.

Lynsey Addario taking questions with students after her presentation. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Lynsey Addario takes questions from students after her presentation. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

Addario combats her fears by identifying where they come from to understand them and keep moving. She focuses on her work while in the moment and talks about it when she returns home to prevent it from interfering with her work.

Even though war is grim, she has found that the people still found ways to have hope and enjoy life.

“Life goes on in the grimmest of times,” Addario said.

Secret celebrations happened in Afghanistan despite the rules of the Taliban, and she documented it to show the hope of the people.

Students take up multiple seats at the Lynsey Addario Zoom event. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Audience members listen to Lynsey Addario's Zoom presentation. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

In Ukraine, Addario said there was a call to arms, and many male and female Ukrainians answered.

Addario’s photography can tell a story with little to no words. It can show the hope of the people continuing during rough times and the horrors of war, but each is powerful and shows the public what words might not be able to.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Una imagen vale mas que mil palabras

Campus Events

La fuerza de una imagen puede tener poder. Puede contar una historia que las palabras tal vez no puedan describir. Lynsey Addario, una fotoperiodista que colabora con National Geographic, The […]

by Andres Rodriguez

Tensions in tennis

Mobile

In the first home match in over a month, Weber State University’s men’s tennis team returned to the Ogden Athletic Club and won 4–3 against the University of Idaho on […]

by Alec Cipollini

The next generation

Mobile

Weber State University’s volleyball team’s new roster made their debut on March 18 during a pre-season spring scrimmage against the Utah Valley University Wolverines. Although this match had no significant […]

by Jack Hamblin