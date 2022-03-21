A picture is worth a thousand words

The strength of an image can have power. It can tell a story that words might not be able to describe. Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist who contributes to National Geographic, The New York Times and TIME magazine, has mastered this power. Addario came to Weber State University through Zoom as the keynote speaker of Women’s Herstory Month on March 15.

In recent years, Addario has been a part of many major conflicts, taking pictures to show the public what they don’t see or hear about when it comes to war.

Addario started her journey of war photography during the reign of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Being a woman, she had challenges when being out in public due to the Taliban. Women were not allowed in public without the escort of a man. However, she could go places her male coworkers could not, taking pictures of women-only areas like schools and maternity wards.

Her work shows the strength and struggles of women throughout the world, whether they’re fighting for their country or struggling with finding the care they need.

Addario is a strong advocate for maternal health. In many of the countries she visited, she photographed the maternity ward to show the world what was happening.

War may be difficult to see for some. However, Addario said people need to see war and its nuances to understand it.

When news about wars comes home, the public may be frustrated or not understand what or why something happened, but Addario’s job is to bring back those photographs for people to view and understand why certain things happen.

Addario said she does not believe anything she hears unless she has seen it with her own eyes. To do that, she must be on the front lines, putting herself in danger.

In her line of work, she has found herself being ambushed, kidnapped and snuck into countries by entering from neighboring countries. Addario is currently in Ukraine and has heard mortar shells hit close by.

Addario combats her fears by identifying where they come from to understand them and keep moving. She focuses on her work while in the moment and talks about it when she returns home to prevent it from interfering with her work.

Even though war is grim, she has found that the people still found ways to have hope and enjoy life.

“Life goes on in the grimmest of times,” Addario said.

Secret celebrations happened in Afghanistan despite the rules of the Taliban, and she documented it to show the hope of the people.

In Ukraine, Addario said there was a call to arms, and many male and female Ukrainians answered.

Addario’s photography can tell a story with little to no words. It can show the hope of the people continuing during rough times and the horrors of war, but each is powerful and shows the public what words might not be able to.