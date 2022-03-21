Calling for Attruce

Attruce, a clothing store created in July 2021 by Weber State University student Garrett Glauser, opened on March 4. Attruce is located at 620 24th St. Suite A in Ogden, Utah.

“Attruce” is derived from “a truce,” or putting all hate, prejudices and war aside for a period of time. Glauser describes Attruce as a “lifestyle brand,” made to remind everyone that they are in this together regardless of race, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

With current events such as protests, fights and other issues, he thought this would be the perfect time to share this idea with others. Glauser has witnessed hate based on sexual orientation, religion and gender in his own life.

It was during these times he realized he could make a difference, even if it was only a small one. Attruce became his outlet for all the negative emotions and feelings toward himself and others. Attruce clothing has been available for online purchase since Aug. 1, 2021, and is continuing to grow its brand and recognition throughout the community.

Kris Ware, model for the Attruce brand and friend to Glauser, believes that this is the next big thing.

“Supporting local businesses and small companies like this are huge right now,” Ware said. “Garrett not only has meaning behind his company and what he is trying to promote but he also has vintage clothing and style that can work for anyone.”

Random giveaways will happen every other month. The requirements to enter the giveaways will be posted along with the giveaway prize.

Angie Glauser, the owner’s mother, shared her appreciation and recognized the dedication she has witnessed with Glauser and this company.

“Garrett has always been driven by helping others and making a difference,” Glausser said. “I have seen this company change him into a better person but have also seen the change it has made in other people’s lives.”

Attruce is planning on opening another location in St. George, Utah, in the next couple of months. Along with expanding its clothing line, they will also be creating more branding images.

Attruce can be found online at attruce.com or on Instagram at @attruce_.