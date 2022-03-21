The next generation

Weber State University’s volleyball team’s new roster made their debut on March 18 during a pre-season spring scrimmage against the Utah Valley University Wolverines.

Although this match had no significant effect on the outcome of the Wildcats’ 2022 season, the scrimmage gave both teams and their fans insight into what the future may hold. The ‘Cats’ fall season starts on Sept. 22.

This year marks a new generation of players for coaches Jeremiah Larsen and Kayla Morgan. Last season’s senior captains Rylin Adams, Ashlyn Power and Sam Schiess all graduated from Weber State, ending their storied college careers. As it currently stands, WSU’s volleyball team has no seniors listed on their roster.

Official rosters have not yet been set for next season, but it appears that future juniors Emma Mangum and Dani Nay, as well as future sophomore Kate Standifird, are all candidates to take over at the helm.

Weber State has been one of the most successful teams in the Big Sky Conference over the last five seasons, giving this new lineup a lot to live up to. The talent and potential exists for this young roster. However, their 3–1 loss to Utah Valley shows their need for experience playing together.

The Wildcats’ debut set ended in a 26–16 loss to the Wolverines.

The Wolverines took an early 6–3 lead to begin the second set and continued to lead by 2 to 3 points throughout the set, but consistent blocks from Weber State’s front line kept them competitive.

A pair of late kills from Wildcats Nay and Baylee Bodily cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 21–19, but some offensive giveaways led to UVU ending the set on a 4–0 run, winning it 25–19.

The Wildcats worked as a fluid team in the third set, taking an early 14–9 lead. The prior two sets seemed to have shaken off the off-season rust, and new additions seemed to have found confidence in their early lead. Weber State continued on to win the set 25–17, cutting their deficit 2–1.

Utah Valley balanced intensity and patience in the fourth set, taking a commanding lead of 13–5. The Wolverines’ firepower led to their 25–16 win, sending the Wolverines home with a victory.

The Wildcats’ spring season will continue with road games against Utah State on March 25, UVU on April 9 and Idaho State on April 16.