Police blotter March 25

Follow your nose

A WSU officer was dispatched on March 18 around 8 p.m. to respond to a potential drug violation at University Village. The officer made contact with a resident of the dorm where the smell had been reported, and he reported an odor that could have been the smell of marijuana smoke.

The officer asked permission to check the dorm, and the individual permitted the search. There were no illegal substances in the room, but the officer did find alcohol, which was a violation of university policy. The officer attempted to find the origin of the smell by walking to other dorm rooms but did not find any marijuana. The officer then advised the parties of the consequences of smoking marijuana on campus.

Damaged property

A university truck was reported as damaged around 4:30 p.m. on March 18, and the incident likely occurred on March 16 or 17. The incident reportedly took place near the parking shared by the stadium and the Marriott Health Building.

The officer checked the security cameras with the employee reporting the incident. They were unable to locate evidence of the incident. The employee informed the officer that the incident may have occurred while the vehicle was located in Farmington. No further action was taken at this time.

Property control

An officer was dispatched to property control on March 18 around 2:30 p.m. The officer was advised of previous reports in which two individuals pretending to be employees attempted to pick up property. When he arrived, he identified the individuals, who did not meet the description of the previous subjects, waited for them to make their purchases and leave before he left.

Campus graffitied

Graffiti in three bathrooms was reported on the Davis Campus around 11 a.m. on March 16. The officer took photos of the graffiti for evidence and had WSU custodial clean the graffiti off the bathroom stalls. The officer reviewed security camera footage in an attempt to determine the identity of the subject, but no one has been identified.

Knives Out

A NUAMES student was seen flipping a knife while sitting in the Stewart Center lobby around 1:45 p.m. on March 15. The officer who observed the action took the knife and informed the NUAMES administration about the ordinance violation. The officer stood by while the NUAMES principal spoke to the student.

Stolen bike

A bike was stolen from a bike rack at a resident hall sometime between March 11 and March 14. The victim reported the theft on March 15 around 1:15 p.m. The victim told the officer they had locked their bike in the area around 5 p.m. between March 11-14 and when they returned on March 14 around 10 a.m. the bike and the lock were both gone. There are no leads at this time.