Fresh faces on the bench

Weber State University’s softball team has had a historic run; sitting at a 22–7 overall, the Wildcats’ longest losing streak lasted only two games. They have beat opponents like Texas A&M University and the University of Utah, and this squad has captured the attention of the NCAA.

Although led by seniors and dominant veterans, some young players have shown their potential, including freshman catcher Mika Chong.

An only child from Foster City, California, Chong attended Hillsdale High School. Growing up, Chong was interested in multiple sports including volleyball, soccer and swimming. However, she was most passionate about softball. During her senior year, Chong batted .574 and hit 10 home runs in 20 games.

“College is way more competitive than high school,” Chong said. “I think that the hardest thing for me was adapting to that competitiveness and changing my mindset to be that competitive.”

Looking for an opportunity to play at a university level, Chong decided to tour Weber State, where she was impressed with coach Mary Kay Amicone’s program.

“Coach Kay made it feel like a home atmosphere for me,” Chong said. “I wanted to be a part of the family atmosphere that they’re building here.”

Moving from California to Utah, Chong has noticed how different Ogden is from her hometown, especially when it comes to the availability of coffee and the weather.

“One thing I wanted to experience was to live in snow for the first time,” Chong said. “I’m pretty much over it now, though.”

After a clutch performance against UNLV and a 3–3 batting night against the University of San Diego, Chong has proven her effectiveness as a hitter and become Amicone’s secret weapon. When she’s in the bullpen, however, Chong likes to be a source of encouragement for her teammates.

“I’m pretty loud at the games,” Chong said. “When I cheer and support all my teammates, I would say that’s the best part of my game.”

Many of the Wildcats’ star players are reaching the end of their tenure. However, freshmen like Chong and sophomores like 2021’s Big Sky Freshman of the Year Mia Rushton are the foundation for the team to continue to build on the success they’ve had in the past years. Coming off a historic pre-season run, the Wildcats look to capture a ninth Big Sky Conference title and success in the post-season.