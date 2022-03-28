Lending a hand on campus

Life and school can get hard, and students struggle with daily stressors, academic stress and other mental health issues. Having someone to talk to can help relieve some of that stress. The Counseling & Psychological Services Center at Weber State University has tools and resources to help students with their mental health.

The counseling center is open for anyone in need of help, whether it’s with depression, anxiety or stress from school. Appointments can be virtual or in person.

The counseling center also has therapy groups where students who have similar thoughts, backgrounds or questions can meet together and receive support from one another.

Talking to a counselor or participating in counseling groups can help ease the stress life can bring. Bottling up stress or other feelings can be harmful, so talking to someone and knowing they care can help.

Melinda Russell-Stamp, an assistant clinical psychology professor, said having someone to talk to gives people emotional support, knowing they’re being heard and listened to.

There are also online and self-help options on the counseling center’s website, such as SafeUT, Therapy Assistance Online and Togetherall, to help students through mental health struggles.

On the counseling center’s page, people can take a mental health screener to evaluate their mental health and point them to the help they may need.

The website has tabs for many mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, self-esteem and stress. Each page explains the issue and the feelings one might experience with it and provides tools to help. At the bottom of each page are links to TAO, where a self-guided module will take one through some of those tools mentioned on the page.

There are also resources for parents whose children are starting college, faculty and staff to help themselves and their students. There are also local recommendations.

The counseling center is a resource to be used, whether it be using resources on their website or meeting with a counselor. If self-help is the best option, finding someone to talk to can ease some of that weight that might be there.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Russell-Stamp said.” If you’re having difficulty with something, it doesn’t have to be mental health-related. It could be stress or has to do with academics or finances or something else. Just ask.”

There are resources to help ease the stress of life. The counseling center is the main resource with the most tools to help through the struggles.