Lending a hand on campus

by Lexie Andrew

Life and school can get hard, and students struggle with daily stressors, academic stress and other mental health issues. Having someone to talk to can help relieve some of that stress. The Counseling & Psychological Services Center at Weber State University has tools and resources to help students with their mental health.

The counseling center is open for anyone in need of help, whether it’s with depression, anxiety or stress from school. Appointments can be virtual or in person.

When entering the Counseling and Psychological Service Center, the first thing students will see is the staff desk full of plants and mental health pamphlets. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

The counseling center also has therapy groups where students who have similar thoughts, backgrounds or questions can meet together and receive support from one another.

Talking to a counselor or participating in counseling groups can help ease the stress life can bring. Bottling up stress or other feelings can be harmful, so talking to someone and knowing they care can help.

Inside the Counseling and Psychological Service Center, students will find a place to sit while waiting for their counselor and blacked-out windows for privacy. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

Melinda Russell-Stamp, an assistant clinical psychology professor, said having someone to talk to gives people emotional support, knowing they’re being heard and listened to.

There are also online and self-help options on the counseling center’s website, such as SafeUT, Therapy Assistance Online and Togetherall, to help students through mental health struggles.

On the counseling center’s page, people can take a mental health screener to evaluate their mental health and point them to the help they may need.

Students can read magazines in a calm environment while waiting to speak with their counselors. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

The website has tabs for many mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, self-esteem and stress. Each page explains the issue and the feelings one might experience with it and provides tools to help. At the bottom of each page are links to TAO, where a self-guided module will take one through some of those tools mentioned on the page.

There are also resources for parents whose children are starting college, faculty and staff to help themselves and their students. There are also local recommendations.

The counseling center is a resource to be used, whether it be using resources on their website or meeting with a counselor. If self-help is the best option, finding someone to talk to can ease some of that weight that might be there.

Weber State University's stress relief center is located on the first floor of the gym in room 124 for students who want to use its services. Photo credit: Kennedy Robins

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Russell-Stamp said.” If you’re having difficulty with something, it doesn’t have to be mental health-related. It could be stress or has to do with academics or finances or something else. Just ask.”

There are resources to help ease the stress of life. The counseling center is the main resource with the most tools to help through the struggles.

