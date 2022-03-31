Not-so-Signpost: Big duck energy

Reports of sightings of abnormally large ducks and geese on Weber State University’s Ogden campus have been made to the university’s campus police.

The abnormally-sized ducks and geese are reported to be around five times the size of regular ducks and geese. According to the campus police, the birds have been exposed to a growth chemical made by the school’s students and staff in the Tracy Hall Science Center.

“The growth chemical was a work-in-progress being developed to help plants grow faster and stronger,” Amy Reigns, a science department adviser at Weber State, said. “The chemical somehow got into the pond on campus and affected the wildlife in a way we did not expect.”

Campus police are currently working with local wildlife authorities to capture the animals and are attempting to bring them back to their normal size in another science center in the area, according to Weber State University police.

Capturing the ducks and geese has shown to be a chaotic experience for everyone involved. The local wildlife authorities helping to round up the birds have had to use traps meant for bears and other large animals, while the campus police have been trying to chase the birds into the traps or use bait to catch them.

“Capturing the birds is not as easy as it seems,” Jeremy Shafter, a campus police officer helping with the situation, said. “When you’re being chased by a giant mother goose trying to protect its nest, you get more than a little scared.”

While the birds are roaming Weber State grounds, students are expected to continue attending their classes on campus with caution, according to Reigns. Some of the students being asked by their professors to continue to attend classes have decided to skip class or protest for their safety.

“There’s no way it’s safe to walk across school grounds at this time,” Stephanie Trainer, a junior at Weber State University, said while attending a protest in favor of temporary school closure in the Shepherd Union building. “My classes are all held in the library. Many of the bigger geese like to hang around outside the building and honk at you when you pass by, and that can be scary.”

The local wildlife authorities have stated that they successfully captured three of the ducks and two of the geese. According to Tiffany Samson, a student who worked on the growth chemical, there is a chance the baby geese and ducks about to hatch will also be bigger than expected.

The eggs already laid by the bigger birds will be taken to the same local science center as their parents to be examined, according to Samson.

Currently there is no knowledge of the exceeding growth of the animals being connected to the dinosaur incidents also happening on campus, according to Shafter.