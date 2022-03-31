Not-so-Signpost: Dear Signpost & Horoscopes

Last week, we asked our online readers to anonymously submit questions and concerns to our new segment, Dear Signpost. These are their questions and our responses.

“Dear Signpost, it seems like parking gets worse each year! What is going on?”

Dear Reader, you are correct! Each year, WSU has promised to eliminate at minimum TEN parking spots. Don’t worry; you’re not going crazy. The whole campus is!

“Dear Signpost, the girl I’m casually dating keeps bailing on me to hang out with a guy named Waldo. What do I do?”

Dear Reader, if this is the Waldo I’m thinking about, you will live in his shadow for the rest of your life. Maybe try Tinder! Although, I have a feeling the new Wi-Fi on campus will not let you.

“Dear Signpost, every time I’m in Shepherd Union, it seems like I get bombarded with people approaching me wanting me to join their group or sign their petition! What do I do?”

Dear Reader, I would invest in some noise-canceling headphones and good running shoes.

“Dear Signpost, will the construction on campus ever end?”

Dear Reader, the construction projects on campus are planned and timed for maximum annoyance. I don’t think it will be ending anytime soon!

April Horoscopes:

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): You have a unique outlook on life. This sign can most often be found at one of the several coffee spots on campus.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20): You always find the positive in every situation. Look for this sign at a water bottle refill station.

Aries (March 21 – April 20): You are the friend others depend on. Aries tend to be in the Student Services Building.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20): You are a strong leader. This sign is most often found mingling in Shepherd Union.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): You speak your mind freely. Geminis are usually spotted reading in the library.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): You crave alone time. Look for this sign studying in a comfy chair somewhere on campus.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 23): You seek knowledge wherever you go. Computer labs have a high population of this sign.

Virgo (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23): You are always looking for your next adventure. Virgos tend to circle the parking lots waiting for a spot.

Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23): You love a good laugh. Find this sign most often being chased by a campus goose.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22): You have a short temper but a kind heart. The gym tends to have a high population of this sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21): You love to create. This sign can be found in the art building on campus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20): You are hard-headed but well-loved. Find this sign lurking around one of the food places on campus.

That is all for this week! We hope we answered some of your most hard-hitting questions. Until next time!