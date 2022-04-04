A night of awareness

Take Back The Night, an event held to bring more awareness to and end sexual violence, took place on April 1. April is also sexual assault awareness month, and Weber State University’s Women’s Center decided to honor the month with the event.

Take Back the Night is a nationwide organization that started in the ’70s and is dedicated to ending sexual violence, according to their website. They recognize survivors of all backgrounds.

“Our focus this year is on voice empowerment on any type of harassment,” Paige Davies, director of the Women’s Center, said.

The event included a keynote speech by WSU dance instructor Jo Blake, a powerful dance choreographed by student Kennadie Thredgold, a march down 25th Street and a survivor speak-out.

Davies explained how this event was aimed at building awareness within the community about sexual violence and assault. Many people attending this event have experienced sexual violence or assault within their lives in some capacity.

The event was aimed to be welcoming and built on positivity, not fear. It can be difficult to experience or know someone who has gone through sexual violence, and the Women’s Center wants to show people that they are not alone.

“It’s important for WSU students to understand the impact of this type of violence,” Davies said.

For this reason, the Women’s Center is throwing multiple events this month to spread awareness to WSU students on the subject of sexual violence and assault. The Women’s Center will be hosting a table in the Shepard Union on April 6 to promote Start by Believing. More information about this event can be found on their website.

“We want to encourage all survivors, victims and children of domestic or sexual violence, when they are ready, to seek out help and start the healing process,” Andrea Hernandez, program coordinator for WSU Women’s Center, said.

Hernandez explained the positive impact a safe place can have for victims and survivors. The Women’s Center provides staff dedicated to connecting students with the correct people to talk to, assist in the healing process and to seek justice for incidents.

“The services we provide are not only for women, they are for everyone who’s a current student, faculty or staff at Weber State University,” Hernandez said.