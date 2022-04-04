Do you know your news? April 5

by Alexandrea Bonilla

1. During this year’s Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s hair to fall out and can be painful. This was the ___ annual Academy Awards.

A. 96th

B. 94th

C. 98th

D. 92nd

Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor and Best Picture.
Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor and Best Picture. Photo credit: MGN

2. Christian Smalls and Derrick Palmer successfully formed an Amazon union for the first time. In which warehouse location did this small walkout-turned-union originate?

A. New York City

B. California

C. Tennessee

D. Washington

3. Which Utah city is the fastest-growing metro in the U.S.?

A. Salt Lake City

B. West Valley City

C. Provo

D. St. George

Tesla contines to make strives in the electric car industry.
Tesla contines to make strides in the electric car industry. Photo credit: MGN

4. How many vehicles did Tesla reportedly deliver in the first quarter of 2022?

A. 117,300

B. 208,967

C. 310,048

D. 300,098

5. Ogden is currently working on their own BRT system called the Ogden Express, or OGX. What does BRT stand for?

A. Bus Rapid Trax

B. Busy Routing Tool

C. Bus Rapid Transit

D. Busy Resident Transit

Answers:

1. The answer is B, 94th Academy Awards. According to CNN, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences following his actions. The Academy announced that it had plans to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith prior to him announcing his leave. Smith released a statement regarding his actions and apologized to audiences, the attendees, his family, friends and Rock himself.

Amazon employees have formed their first labor union.
Amazon employees have formed their first labor union. Photo credit: MGN

2. The answer is A, New York City. According to The New York Times, Smalls’ original walkout caught the attention of their Global Intelligence Program, security groups and executives. This walkout had more executives informed than actual employees. Smalls and Palmer have worked the past 11 months going up against Amazon, unionizing workers and demanding better working conditions.

3. The answer is D, St. George. According to KSL, the census reported St. George and the rest of Washington County as the fastest-growing with a population increase of 10,000 residents in just one year. Utah got 56,300 new residents in the last year with a population increase of 1.7%. The states with the largest growth included Utah, Texas, California, Arizona and Florida.

4. The answer is C, 310,048 vehicles. According to CNBC, Tesla deliveries are the closest approximation to sales numbers that Tesla reports. This is an increase since last year, when they only delivered 184,000 vehicles. Inflation and part shortages have been a challenge for the company amid the global pandemic. Challenges will continue while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

5. The answer is C, Bus Rapid Transit. According to The Signpost‘s last edition, the OGX line should be completed by late 2023. The OGX line connects Weber State University’s campus to the rest of Ogden. Weber State students are eligible for a free UTA EdPass using their eWeber portal.

