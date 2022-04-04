Serving… inclusivity!

by Adam Montgomery

Diversity and Inclusivity Week is a week-long run of events and gatherings to foster a healthier environment for Weber State students who may feel alone or unspoken for. Events this week include Waldo’s Wild Race, Afghanistan Refugee Care Packages and a Queer Prom.

On April 2, students, friends, family and fans gathered to attend a drag show put together by the Diversity and Inclusivity team, spearheaded by Vladimir Robles, assistant to the vice president of diversity, and featuring the queens and kings of The Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah.

Ericka De'Lynn elegantly walks across the stage as she performs. Photo credit: Summer Muster

The night started with an introduction from The Reign 22, and the crowd began to settle after a serving of mocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Performances followed from queens of WSU’s own student body as well as reigning performers of The Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah and the Utah Gay Rodeo Association.

The show was filled with not only drag queens but drag kings. The Electric Green Double Deuce Emperor of the 22nd Kingdom of The Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah greeted the crowd and introduced each king and queen before their performance.

The Phantom dances across the stage as the panel watches. Photo credit: Summer Muster

“Please give a warm welcome to Weber State’s very own Goldilocks,” Emperor 22 said as the performer strutted onto the stage.

The stage was open to all those wishing to perform, and the crowd was warm and embracing. An audience member even joined in on the fun with a last-minute performance and dance.

Psi Phy (left) dances with Marjorie Maharaj (right) as the audience cheers and claps. Photo credit: Summer Muster

All ages were welcome to the show. Children were seen with bright eyes and wide grins as their parents gave them a dollar to tip the queens.

Performers lip-synced different songs ranging from Whitney Houston to musical show tune ballads.

Psi Phy does some fancy footwork while the audience claps along to the beat of a song. Photo credit: Summer Muster

“I want everyone in the audience to give themselves a round of applause,” Robles said as the show ended and gratitude was given to all.

Ericka De'Lynn dances as the audience waves their phone flashlights in the darkened room. Photo credit: Summer Muster

The drag show was well-attended with chairs full, a good sign for the rest of inclusivity week.

For more information regarding Diversity and Inclusivity, reach out to the WSUSA Diversity and Unity Board.

