Spring cleaning in Idaho

Weber State University’s softball team started off in-conference play by sweeping Idaho State University on April 1 and 2.

Weber State was the first team in the conference with a bye week, and the rest left them eager to start the season.

It was a pitcher’s battle on April 1 between Weber State’s Arissa Henderson and Idaho State’s Haley Rainey, leaving both teams scoreless during the first four innings.

A hit from infielder Chloe Camarero brought home outfielder Mia Rushton and middle infielder Faith Hoe, giving the Wildcats a 2–0 lead. Wildcats star catcher Lauren Hoe got Camerero to round the bases, extending Weber State’s lead to 3. The Bengals weren’t able to retaliate during their half of the fifth inning.

The Wildcats started the sixth inning with another run before the Bengals’ infielder Skyler Sethman put Idaho State back in the game with a two-run homer. Both team finished out without any more scores, leaving the Wildcats victorious 4–2.

After not producing early during the first game, the Bengals secured a lead during the first inning of the second. A hit from Idaho State’s Angelica Cano brought Rheanne Lewis home. Cano made it around the bases later in the inning, making the game 2–0.

The Wildcats didn’t get on the board until the third inning when catcher Mika Chong hit a two-run homer, tying the game 2–2. Pitching from Weber State’s Amanda Sink and Idaho State’s Emma McMurray kept the game scoreless until the sixth inning when a Camerero hit brought infielder Aliya Harmon home, putting the Wildcats up 3–2.

Idaho State didn’t respond in the sixth, and Weber State was able to extend their lead. Outfielder Katelyn Whiting scored off a hit from Hoe, and Chong continued her strong hitting performance by bringing home Hoe.

The Bengals weren’t done yet, however, as a hit from Hess put 2 points on the board, making the game 5–4. However, Sink was able to hold off the Bengals’ comeback and secure the Wildcats’ win.

Weber State’s third matchup against Idaho State was far from uneventful, as both teams had double-digit scoring performances.

The game was scoreless until the second inning when Harmon scored off a hit from middle infielder Makayla Donahoo. The bases were loaded when Hoe was walked, bringing Whiting home. Donahoo scored Weber State’s last points of the inning off a hit from Chong.

Although the Wildcats’ performance was strong, the Bengals were able to retaliate. Led by Lewis and Sethman, Idaho State scored 5 runs, making the game 5–3 coming into the third. The Wildcats went scoreless in their half of the inning, giving the Bengals an opportunity to extend their lead to 7–3.

A Rushton hit was able to bring Whiting home in the third to end Weber State’s drought. However, a two-run homer from Idaho State’s Frankie Tago put the Bengals up by 5.

The Wildcats came into the fifth inning determined to maintain their win streak. Camarero, Hoe and Ramirez all sent the ball over the fence, tying the game. Idaho State took the lead back before the close of the inning, however, as a Tago hit scored Cano and Isabel Cargill.

Despite the deficit, Weber State dominated the sixth inning as they scored 8 points. Hits from Donahoo, Rushton, Hoe, Chong and McCuistion secured the 17–11 win for the Wildcats.

“One of the most important things for us is to just not quit,” Camerero said.

Weber State will travel to Orem to take on Utah Valley on April 5 at 4 p.m.