A tour of local art

by Lexie Andrew

The First Friday Art Stroll is a time for Ogden artists to shine. On the first Friday of every month, artists from the community come together to showcase their art and gain recognition.

Artworks by B.J. Jensen and Roberta Glidden, as well as many others, are displayed. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

Each stroll has its own theme. April’s theme was highlighting youth artists in the community.

The stroll stretched from the Union Station through Historic 25th Street and The Monarch. There were also galleries set up at The Junction, Eccles Art Center and Weber State University.

A mix of art mediums could be observed, such as drawing, mixed media, 3D art, photography and artisan work were showcased as music played through the streets. Art Stroll flags were set up so community members could find the areas where the art was displayed.

The Union Station and the Eccles Art Center focused on the art from the youth of the community. The Eccles Art Center has art from students ranging from 7th to 12th grade. The art pieces on display previously won awards within their school or district.

The Art Stroll allows for the students’ art to be seen and for them to start networking.

Many local artists have the ability to rent out art spaces at The Monarch on the east end of 25th Street. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

“I want to be a tattoo artist and wanted to get my art out there to show people my work,” Aja Gomez, a student and artist, said.

Artists can meet people at the Art Stroll that can help build their networks. Artists may start at the Ogden Art Stroll, but through networking, present their art at bigger art events or find jobs from their time at the Art Stroll.

“It gives a lot of artists an opportunity to showcase their art, especially if it’s their first time and starting out. They can branch out and get the feel of it,” Regina Esparza, marketing and communication director for Ogden City Arts, said.

Because artists start small and don’t know what the public will think of their work, having a supportive community and an opportunity like the Art Stroll can help build that confidence and exposure to the public eye.

Local Artist Miles Nance produces original oil paintings inspired by a variety of things, including Yellowstone National Park. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

Gomez said there was a student who was scared to talk about their art and participate. However, after talking about their art, they got excited and more confident in what they were doing.

The Union Station brought the community together to vote on their favorite piece from artists ranging from age 6 to 17 years old.

Ellie Smith was one of those youth artists. She said this was her first time participating. However, her mom and grandmother have participated. She hopes to continue to participate and share her love of art.

The Art Stroll allows the community to see the artists’ work and the creative minds they have.

Bryan Solomon said that he enjoys seeing all the different art and art styles. His son also liked seeing what people his age could do.

The Art Stroll builds the relationship between the artist and the community, giving them a group that will support and help them find more opportunities.

Within The Monarch is an artist named Jonathan Morgan and his business Morgan Sculpture where he creates whimsical pieces like the Hemeroscopium — the lady in blue. Photo credit: Hannah Moore
