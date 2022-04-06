Police blotter April 8





Vehicle theft

Weber State police assisted the local South Ogden Police Department with a vehicle burglary on March 26 around 3:45 a.m. The officer assisted by holding a perimeter and later accompanied other units to two addresses in hopes of locating the suspect.

They did not make contact with anyone at the address. Contact was made with the registered owner of the stolen vehicle. The owner was informed that the vehicle had been involved in an incident in South Ogden, and the South Ogden PD would contact him with more information. After assisting, the WSUPD turned the case over to South Ogden PD for any further action.

Welfare check

An officer was called upon to conduct a welfare check of a student on March 24 around 1 a.m. Her boss had not heard from her in several days and was concerned for her safety based on comments that she had allegedly made to other employees concerning self-harm.

The officer made face-to-face contact with the subject at University Village. She stated she had no intentions or plans of harming herself. The officer reported the subject looked to be in good spirits and in good physical health. The officer then contacted the complainant per their request and informed them that the subject was there.

Potential Amber Alert match

A vehicle was seen on campus that matched the description of a recent Amber Alert on March 22 around 11 a.m. Prior to approaching the vehicle, an officer ran the vehicle registration report and found the registered owner of the vehicle did not have the same name as the subject in the Amber Alert.

The vehicle’s registration was pulled and did not come back reported as stolen. The officer contacted parking services to see who was issued a temporary parking permit with the vehicle and it matched the registration name. The vehicle was confirmed to not be the same as the one in the Amber Alert.

Off-campus dispute

A family disturbance near Wildcat Village was brought to the attention of WSUPD on March 21 around 6:30 p.m. The officer made contact with the complainant and discovered there were crimes committed which had occurred at a separate location, not on the WSU campus.

The officer identified the alleged crime, but the complainant did not wish to pursue charges at the time. Because the crimes did not occur on the Weber campus, it was out of the jurisdiction of WSUPD. The officer contacted the agency of the area the crimes had been committed and notified them of the incident within the correct jurisdiction.

Alarming athletes

A burglary alarm was set off around noon on April 1. The officer reported to the scene and saw that the building was occupied by WSU athletes. The athletes were leaving the building, but there were some still on the second floor of the building. This happens often, with the alarm being set off when the second-floor door is opened. The key holder arrived shortly after and agreed it was the athletes.

Scraping by

A two-vehicle accident occurred in a campus parking lot on March 29 around 9 a.m. The driver of vehicle 1 attempted to turn left into a parking stall but turned too late and scraped their front passenger fender against the rear driver bumper of vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 had some scratches and paint transfers. Vehicle 2 had scratches and paint loss. The damage overall was minimal and the parties involved exchanged their information.

Major fraud alert

WSU police received a phone call on March 28 just after midnight in regards to fraud. The subject lives on campus and advised the officer that their bank card was used out of state without their permission or their knowledge. The student was requesting a police report to be taken for their bank’s records. The bank was already aware of the situation. No further information is available.