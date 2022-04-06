Top of their games

Last year was filled with some of the most stunning performances and best teams in Weber State University’s history. The five following athletes not only had the best seasons in 2021 but also made their mark in Weber State’s history.

Here are some of my honorable mentions for the list:

Will Fobair headlined Weber’s hockey roster this season, averaging 2.18 points per game.

Daryn Hickok averaged 15.2 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds for the women’s basketball team this season, leading her to a second team all-Big Sky selection. Currently a junior, she’ll have the opportunity to compete alongside star teammates Emma Torbert and Jadyn Matthews once again next season.

Rashid Shaheed was the best offensive player for Weber State’s football team this fall. The Big Sky all-conference first team’s punt and kick returner tallied 695 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver along with 786 yards and 2 touchdowns as a returner.

Mia Rushton had an astounding freshman softball season, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year and a selection on the all-Big Sky conference first team.

Now to the list:

#5 Jared Schiess: Schiess was a defensive anchor for Weber’s football team last fall.

This star defensive lineman has had a storied college career, and his fifth season was one of his best. Boasting 37 total tackles, Schiess earned an all-Big Sky conference first team selection.

A presence we’ll miss this upcoming season, his tenure at Weber State is unforgettable.

#4 Koby McEwen: McEwen was the transfer men’s basketball was looking for this season. His choice to enter the transfer portal for his senior season led him to Weber State, where he regained his love for basketball.

He was one of the three unanimous all-Big Sky first team selections, as well as the newcomer of the year in the conference. He averaged 18.2 points per game along with 4.2 rebounds, but what McEwen brought to the table was much more.

He was a consistently calming presence around his teammates and was someone head coach Randy Rahe could rely on to make the right decision at the right time.

#3: Dani Nay: Nay may not have been the leader of Weber State’s volleyball team this season, and her stats may not jump off the page, but the 13–3 conference record and 15–1 home record would not have been accomplished without her. She won Big Sky all-conference MVP and an all-conference first team selection, one of two Weber State athletes to do so last year.

#2: Summer Allen: If there’s one thing that describes what Allen is at Weber State, it’s a record-breaker.

Throughout her college career, she has broken nearly every long-distance track record in the university’s books and several last year. She finished eighth overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the NCAA outdoor track finals. Even while qualifying for the event, she set a conference and school record.

She’s only gotten better as she’s broken multiple personal record times at Big Sky invitationals this winter and spring.

#1: Lauren Hoe: The best softball player in the conference last year, Hoe’s veteran presence played a pivotal role in making Weber State the regular season champs with a 15–3 record.

The Big Sky conference player of the year, Hoe batted .330 and hit 10 home runs. Even more amazing, she only recorded 1 error last season behind the plate with a fielding average of .994.