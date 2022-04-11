Do you know your news? 4/12

1. Gov. Spencer Cox signed a new bill into place that modified the laws of autocycles. What changed?

A. They are no longer allowed to be driven on roads with a speed limit above 40 mph

B. They are no longer allowed to be legally owned by anyone under the age of 25

C. They officially do not require a motorcycle license to drive on public roads

D. They require a motorcycle license to drive on public roads

2. Four people were shot near Nationals Park last week. Where is Nationals Park located?

A. Washington, D.C.

B. Raleigh, North Carolina

C. Richmond, Virginia

D. Charleston, West Virginia

3. Gerda van Dorp, a farmer in the province of North Brabant in the Netherlands, was robbed of product valued at $23,000. What was stolen?

A. Dehydrated meat

B. Yogurt

C. Exotic fruits

D. Cheese

4. Antelope Island State Park’s visitor center is being renovated after many years. How much is the budget for the renovation?

A. $10 million

B. $13 million

C. $15 million

D. $8 million

5. The University of Utah’s football team, the Utah Utes, will increase their ticket prices for the 2022 campaign. How much will the average season ticket price increase?

A. 10.86%

B. 8.77%

C. 11.29%

D. 13.33%

ANSWERS

1. The answer is C, They do not require a motorcycle license to drive. According to KSL, the definition of an autocycle has been tweaked enough to not require a motorcycle license. An autocycle is defined as a three-wheeled vehicle with a steering mechanism and a seatbelt. They do still require a normal class-D license.

2. The answer is A, Washington, D.C. According to CNN, two adult men, a teen girl and a teen boy were victims of the shooting. The shootings occurred near the park in three different areas. The injuries were non-life threatening and the victims are stable.

3. The answer is D, Cheese. According to The New York Times, 161 wheels of cheese were stolen from van Dorp. The cheese weighed about 3,500 pounds, with each wheel weighing around 22 pounds. The thieves also stole a trailer and two wheelbarrows from the farm.

4. The answer is B, $13 million dollars. According to The Standard Examiner, the renovation will create a research space where scientists can study the Great Salt Lake and educate visitors about it. It will also include a space where visitors can learn about the environmental challenges that the state park is facing.

5. The answer is C, 11.29%. According to Deseret News, the majority of the ticket prices will increase $10-12 per game. The football team is increasing the prices after winning its first Pac-12 championship and making an appearance in the Rose Bowl. The ticket increases also follow the expansion of the home stadium, Rice Eccles Stadium.