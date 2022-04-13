‘Cats collect conference crown

by Simote Lokotui

Weber State University’s women’s tennis team finished the regular season with a 7–1 record, clinching the first-seed in the Big Sky conference on April 10.

Weber State University clinched their first-seed spot in the Big Sky conference against Idaho State University. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

The Wildcats played against Idaho State University, one of the only three teams in the conference with a winning record. Weber State traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, to beat the Bengals 4–3.

“I am so proud of our team efforts,” women’s tennis head coach RuthAnn Allen said to Weber State Athletics. “Patty Kuo led the charge back, followed by Ana Morett, Megan Lombardi and Sicely Ferreira to clinch the match. We have fought hard this year as a team and that has made a difference.”

This is Allen’s 29th win as Weber State’s head coach, making her record 12–4 during in-conference play.

After the doubles matches, before the singles, there is a quick team meeting. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

Lombardi has been key to the team’s success this season. A junior, Lombardi has not only won more singles matches than anyone in the conference with 13, but the most doubles wins as well with 16, sharing the court with her teammate Yuuna Ukita, who has seven singles wins of her own.

Other players to watch out for in the tournament are Ferreira and Megan Davies, who share the court during doubles. Both players have 10 singles wins each to compliment their four-win record.

Communication is key within the tennis doubles matches. Throughout the game, they yell toward each other in support and with instruction. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

Second-seed Northern Arizona, the team that sent Weber State home from the tournament last year, also finished the season with only one loss. Star Lumberjack Elinor Beazley just won Big Sky conference women’s player of the week, the fourth consecutive time an athlete from a team has been awarded the honors. The Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks 4–3 in Ogden the last time they played. Kuo beat Beazley in both matches, scoring 6–2 the first and 7–6 the second.

Teamwork wins the match. Photo credit: Hannah Moore

While tournament matchups have not been decided, Weber State, Northern Arizona and Idaho State are the top three teams in the conference. Portland State University is the next best team with a 3–4 record, followed by the University of Idaho, Montana State University, Eastern Washington University, Sacramento State University and the University of Montana.

The Big Sky conference tournament will take place from April 28-30 in Phoenix, Arizona.

