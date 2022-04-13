Police Blotter April 15

Injury on ice

An incident occurred that resulted in a traumatic injury at the Ice Sheet, the Weber County Sports Complex on WSU campus. An officer was dispatched on April 8 around 7 p.m. to respond to a report of an ice skater who had fallen and possibly broken her arm.

The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the Ice Sheet staff and medical personnel. The officer assisted the medical staff with loading the patient onto the gurney. She was then transported to McKay Dee hospital.

Skating on thin ice

Two juveniles were seen on campus with skateboards in their hands. They were not actively skating at the time and the officer did not observe any tricks such as grinding on the railings or any other WSU property. The officer let them know that skate boarding isn’t allowed on campus and especially grinding on railings as it causes damage to WSU property. The officer gathered IDs and information for documentary purposes. The officer let them know that they didn’t have to leave campus, but they could no longer skate while on campus. This occurred around 2 p.m. on April 6.

Hit and run

An officer received a call around 11:30 a.m. on April 6 about a hit and run accident. The caller informed the officer that the hit happened within the last day, likely sometime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and the vehicle that was hit was a blue Ford Focus. According to the caller, the passenger door was hit, and they asked the officer to see if there was any video of the incident on security cameras.

Construction fence safety hazard

The northeast corner of the fence around the construction site near Tracy Hall was blown over. WSU police received a call from a bystander around noon on April 5. The bystander was concerned that the fence would hit someone walking past. The fence was returned to an upright position. If the problem persists the construction company will need to fix it.

Keys locked in the car

An officer helped a driver whose keys were locked inside their car around noon on April 5. The officer reported to the scene and had the subject fill out a form that allows the officer to assist. Once the form was signed, the center door was opened with an extended tool without damage to the vehicle or other incident. The officer waived the $25 fee that is usually associated with this task.