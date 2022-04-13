Taking a shot on fall goals

Weber State University’s men’s club soccer is an intense team. The team is known for being the first ones to the ball and dominating every chance they get. The 4-3-3 formation is the team’s go-to, which is a composition of four defenders, three mid-fielders and three forwards.

With Weber State’s men’s soccer team being a club sport, they aren’t included on the collegiate Big Sky schedule. However, they do still compete with surrounding schools.

Taggert Ralphs and Ethan Barnette, two valuable members of the team, explained the advantages of playing at Weber State. Ralphs, who is entering his second year on the team, says that the dedication and consistency of his teammates contributes to the “great chemistry” of the team on the field.

According to Barnette, the team’s phenomenal coaching gives them an edge against the competition.

“The dedicated coaching staff and their administration work so hard, and their hard work in itself gives an advantage to being here,” Barnette said.

The last national championship win for WSU’s men’s soccer club was in 2011, making it their sixth title all-time, following wins in 1992, 1994, 1995, 2002 and 2009. Since that 2011 win, the players have been eager to get for a return to a title game.

“I play a role to keep success in mind at all times and to help move the club forward to compete in regionals and nationals in the next couple of years,” Ralphs said.

With any kind of college sport, there comes the difficulties of maintaining a balance between athletics and academics. The team typically practices two to to three times per week and competes 10 times per season. Despite the hard work, these athletes consider soccer a stress reliever.

“Luckily, even with all of the stress produced by school and other responsibilities, I still have time in the day to be a part of the team,” Barnette said.

The date and team for Weber State’s season opener has not been announced, but competitions will start this fall.