Offensive battle against the Broncos

by Simote Lokotui

In a high-scoring battle, Weber State University’s baseball team fell to Boise State University 23–18 on April 17.

Wade Rodgers pitches as the infield sets up for the play. Photo credit: Simote Lokotui

The Broncos’ dominant first-inning performance set the tone for the game. Going up 8–0, the Wildcat’s offense didn’t have time on the plate till pitcher Wade Rodgers secured a third out.

Weber State outfielder Jared Ackley was the first to get on base after hitting a grounder to mid-field. Building on the momentum set by Ackley, third baseman Esteban Romero smacked the ball into left field to load the bases. A hit-by-pitch incident would follow, putting some points on the board for Weber State.

Logan Larsen on second base. Photo credit: Simote Lokotui

With no outs yet, designated hitter Logan Larsen hit a dagger towards third base. Boise State’s infielders erred on the play and failed to secure the ball, allowing two batters to round the bases. The hit was followed by a smack to deep left field by Wildcat pitcher Austin Remington. Although the Broncos started the inning well, the Wildcats led by the end of the first 10–8.

The action-packed first inning was followed by a pitchers duel in the second as neither team was able to score.

Despite a solid pitching performance by Rodgers, the Broncos’ aggressive style of play put them back on top, leading 11–10. In the 8th inning, Rodgers was subbed out for Romero.

Rodgers, now playing catcher, ended the half of the inning by diving for a fly ball to secure a third out. Coming into the final inning, the score was 17–13 for Boise State.

A hit to left field by shortstop Nicholas Garcia rallied the Wildcats back into the game. Rodgers later hit a double to left field to put the Wildcats up 18–17.

Weber State wasn’t able to tie down the game defensively however as the Broncos were able to walk away with the win.

“Hitting wasn’t our huge issue today,” Larsen said. “We’ve just got to clean up those errors and not give up those runs and it’s a whole different game.”

Weber State will travel to Bozeman, Montana, to play Montana State on April 24.

