Sacramento State wasn’t ready

Weber State University’s softball team continued its dominance over the Big Sky Conference after sweeping the Sacramento State Hornets on April 29 and 30. The Wildcats clinched their sixth consecutive Big Sky title following the sweep in Ogden.

The Hornets came into Ogden second in the conference with a 9–3 record in the Big Sky and 25–20 overall.

Before the start of the first game, the Hornets confidently sang “We Ready” by Archie Eversole featuring Bubba Sparxxx, but Sac State was in fact, not ready for the Wildcats. By the end of the three game series the Hornets allowed 20 runs compared to Weber State allowing four.

“Having confidence is really important and we’re humble but we’re confident,” Faith Hoe said. “We know that coming into this series we’re the team to be beat and they’re going to give us their best game. We know we are going to win.”

Faith Hoe was brought home after Chloe Camarero had an RBI double giving the Wildcats a 1–0 lead at the bottom of the first.

The Hornets weren’t able to even the score but were able to hold the ‘Cats scoreless until the bottom of the third.

Mika Chong sent Faith Hoe home for their second time of the game off of a double extending Weber’s lead to 2–0.

McKell McCuistion went up to bat looking to extend their home run count to double digits and did just that. McCuistion sent the ball over the fence and put two more runs on the board.

After getting an additional run to push the lead to 5–0, the ‘Cats were looking at a shutout headed in the sixth inning. The Hornets had another thing in mind.

Sac State rallied in four runs off of five singles and cut the Wildcats lead to 5–4 headed into the bottom of the sixth. Faith Hoe answered back with a double RBI single to extend the lead to 7–4 and crush the comeback hopes of the Hornets.

Headed into the second game of the double-header, the ‘Cats were looking to shut out the Hornets and they did just that.

With a 1–0 lead headed into the fourth inning, RBI’s from Mia Rushton, Faith Hoe and Camarero extended their lead to 5–0 and closed out the game.

The following day, the Wildcats honored Camarero, Arissa Henderson, Abigail Sagert and Brooke Moeai on senior day.

McCuistion kicked off scoring for the ‘Cats with an RBI that almost made its way over the fence with bases loaded but was able to bring one runner in.

Henderson was next in line to score the Wildcats on a solo home run that extended their lead to 2–0.

After a triple got Lauren Hoe to third base, KC Whiting had a single that brought Lauren home. By the end of the fourth inning the Wildcats were sitting on a 7–0 lead and weren’t looking back. WSU headed into the top of the fifth knowing they needed one more run to send the heartbroken Hornets back to Sacramento early.

Sac State wasn’t able to produce any runs of their own in the top of the fifth and the Wildcat offense was ready to do what they do best.

Makayla Donahoo was the lone WIldcat on second base when Faith Hoe made their way up to bat.

Faith Hoe smacked the ball just far enough over the third baseman but too far in front of the left fielder and sent Donahoo sliding home and pushing the ‘Cats to 8–0.

Wildcat players fled their dugout swarming the field in celebration, hoisting up the trophy as the Hornets stood defeated.

The Wildcats are currently 35–10 overall and 13–1 in Big Sky play.

“I love our energy,” head coach Mary Kay Amicone said. “Our team fights together, they did an amazing job to work together for that.”

Weber State will hit the road for their final series of the regular season to take on Portland State May 6 and 7.