Caps, gowns, championship matches and contracts

It was an eventful graduation week for Weber State University sports. The softball team and men’s golf team both made history, but that’s only part of what made this week special. Here’s a recap of the last seven days in Weber State sports:

McEwen signed to Canadian Elite Basketball League

On April 29, the Hamilton Honey Badgers signed former Weber State guard Koby McEwen.

“Koby is extremely aggressive on both ends of the floor, and plays with the utmost confidence,” Honey Badgers general manager Jermaine Anderson said during an interview with the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s press. “Even though he’s entering his first professional season, we believe that Koby will be able to contribute immediately. We’re definitely looking forward to having him join our family this season.”

McEwen scored 599 total points last season for the Wildcats, leading the team in both scoring and minutes.

Women’s tennis falls to Northern Arizona University in title match

After coming back from a 2–0 deficit against Sacramento State, Weber State’s women’s tennis team ended their season after falling to the Lumberjacks 4–1 on April 30.

This marks the second-straight Big Sky conference championship where Northern Arizona has beaten the Wildcats. Weber State finished the season 14–9 overall and 7–1 in the Big Sky.

Rashid Shaheed signed to the Saints

A dominant force as both a wide receiver and a punt/kick returner for the Wildcats, Shaheed’s football career will continue to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s a blessing just to be here,” Shaheed said on Instagram. “#whodatnation Let’s rock.”

The post received the attention of many, including New Orleans first-round pick, wide receiver Chris Olave, who responded “Let’s do it.”

In addition to Shaheed, Weber State linebacker Sherwin Lavaka also received NFL attention. Lavaka has been invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie mini camp.