Caps, gowns, championship matches and contracts

by Simon Mortensen

It was an eventful graduation week for Weber State University sports. The softball team and men’s golf team both made history, but that’s only part of what made this week special. Here’s a recap of the last seven days in Weber State sports:

Koby McEwen dodges around a UNC player to get closer to the hoop. (Summer Muster/The Signpost)
Koby McEwen dodges around a UNC player to get closer to the hoop. Photo credit: Summer Muster

McEwen signed to Canadian Elite Basketball League

On April 29, the Hamilton Honey Badgers signed former Weber State guard Koby McEwen.

“Koby is extremely aggressive on both ends of the floor, and plays with the utmost confidence,” Honey Badgers general manager Jermaine Anderson said during an interview with the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s press. “Even though he’s entering his first professional season, we believe that Koby will be able to contribute immediately. We’re definitely looking forward to having him join our family this season.”

McEwen scored 599 total points last season for the Wildcats, leading the team in both scoring and minutes.

Tennis balls and racket on a grass court.
Tennis balls and racket on a grass court. Photo credit: Tribune News Service

Women’s tennis falls to Northern Arizona University in title match

After coming back from a 2–0 deficit against Sacramento State, Weber State’s women’s tennis team ended their season after falling to the Lumberjacks 4–1 on April 30.

This marks the second-straight Big Sky conference championship where Northern Arizona has beaten the Wildcats. Weber State finished the season 14–9 overall and 7–1 in the Big Sky.

Rashid Shaheed signed to the Saints

A dominant force as both a wide receiver and a punt/kick returner for the Wildcats, Shaheed’s football career will continue to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s a blessing just to be here,” Shaheed said on Instagram. “#whodatnation Let’s rock.”

The post received the attention of many, including New Orleans first-round pick, wide receiver Chris Olave, who responded “Let’s do it.”

In addition to Shaheed, Weber State linebacker Sherwin Lavaka also received NFL attention. Lavaka has been invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie mini camp.

Weber State University's Rashid Shaheed looks to return the ball following the kick off. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Weber State University's Rashid Shaheed looks to return the ball following the kick off. Photo credit: Isabella Torres
Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Fisher’s finale and future

Golf

After playing with Weber State University since his freshman year, senior Reese Fisher led the Wildcat’s men’s golf team to a Big Sky Championship on April 27. Playing at Talking […]

by Simon Mortensen

Sacramento State wasn’t ready

Above the Scroll

Weber State University’s softball team continued its dominance over the Big Sky Conference after sweeping the Sacramento State Hornets on April 29 and 30. The Wildcats clinched their sixth consecutive […]

by Emily Miller

Offensive battle against the Broncos

Baseball

In a high-scoring battle, Weber State University’s baseball team fell to Boise State University 23–18 on April 17. The Broncos’ dominant first-inning performance set the tone for the game. Going […]

by Simote Lokotui