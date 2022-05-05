Fisher’s finale and future

After playing with Weber State University since his freshman year, senior Reese Fisher led the Wildcat’s men’s golf team to a Big Sky Championship on April 27.

Playing at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, the win marked the first conference championship for Weber State since 2002. Fisher also won the Big Sky conference individual title, the first Wildcat to do so since Nick Despain.

“Being a part of this and a part of something special, finally, I couldn’t have asked for a better finish,” Fisher said. “To finish on that note and be able to have a chance to go compete some more makes it so much better.”

Hailing from Medford, Oregon, Fisher started playing golf at an early age, learning from his father Ed, a former professional golfer and a current PGA pro.

“He was my teacher growing up and he still is,” Fisher said. “I still send him swing videos and we talk about it a lot.”

When choosing a college, Fisher said it was current Weber State director of player development Rich Friend that recognized his last name. Friend knew who Fisher’s father was. After watching highlights, Friend and director of golf Scott Erling gave Fisher an offer.

“I loved the campus. I loved the area,” Fisher said. “I think that coming here was a no-brainer.”

During his time as a Wildcat, Fisher has won numerous awards, placing on All-Big Sky conference teams numerous times as well as winning the freshman of the year award in 2018. This season, Fisher won Big Sky golfer of the week honors twice in a row. Although Fisher said he wasn’t chasing the golfer of the week award, he does appreciate the recognition.

“I don’t see it as ‘I’m better than everybody,'” Fisher said. “I see it as ‘here’s a thing for working hard and keep doing it.'”

This season marks Fisher’s last at Weber State, but not the end of his career in golf.

“I’m going to go pro after the end of the season,” Fisher said. “I’m going to start this summer.”

While Fisher plans to look at multiple tournaments and tours, he said the PGA tour is the ultimate goal.

Although he said working hard is important, Fisher’s advice to freshmen entering the team is to enjoy the experience.

“The only thing you’ll regret is things you don’t do,” Fisher said. “When you enjoy it, it’s easier to play better golf.”

Weber State will compete in the NCAA men’s golf regionals at Stockton, California, on May 15-18.