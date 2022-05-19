Best in the Big Sky

Concluding their dominant tournament run, Weber State University’s softball team beat Sacramento State University 8–0 during the Big Sky Conference Championship on May 14.

After pitching eight innings against Portland State on May 13, Hornet’s Big Sky pitcher of the year Marissa Bertuccio watched from the sidelines as her team played Weber State. Taking her starting place was senior Alyssa Nunez.

Playing as the designated visiting team, the Wildcats took advantage of being the first team to bat by having their first four batters reach base. Infielder Faith Hoe was the first runner out after pitcher Arissa Henderson hit a line drive to second base. Outfielder Chloe Camarero then stepped up to the plate, hitting a double to deep center field.

Both Camarero and Henderson scored a single to left field by infielder McKell McCuistion, who was able to get on second base as Sacramento State failed to secure the ball. While catcher Lauren Hoe was at bat, McCuistion stole third, putting her in scoring position. Lauren Hoe hit a line drive to second base that was caught for the second out of the inning. However, Hornet infielder Lewa Day failed to catch a throw, giving McCuistion the opportunity to score and putting the Wildcats up 3–0.

Sacramento State’s offense wasn’t able to make up for their shortcomings on defense. Batting against Arissa Henderson, all three of the Hornets’ batters grounded out during the first inning.

Taking over for Nunez in the second inning was Sacramento State sophomore Lexie Webb. The Wildcats started the inning with a Mia Rushton single. It was then Faith Hoe’s turn to bat, where she hit up the right field line for a triple, scoring Mia Rushton and putting Weber State on run-rule watch.

Webb was able to strike out Arissa Henderson for the first out of the inning. Camarero then hit a lazy fly ball over second base to single and score Faith Hoe. Despite two stolen bases with Camarero and McCuistion on second and third, the Hornets stopped Weber State from adding to their 5–0 lead by catching fly balls from Lauren Hoe and infielder Emily Ruhl.

The second inning wasn’t much better for Sacramento State’s offense as Henderson held them scoreless once again. Shortstop Nikki Barboza was the first Hornet to reach base with a double. Catcher Amber Rodriguez was struck out after to retire the side.

Weber State came into the third inning looking to put the game away as Katelyn Whiting hit a grounder up the middle for a single. Sacramento State was able to stop the momentum momentarily as they caught a fly ball to center field from Makayla Donahoo and struck out outfielder Mia Rushton. With two outs in the inning, Webb walked Faith Hoe, putting Whiting on second.

Up next to bat was Henderson, who hit a single up center field. Faith Hoe got to third base, and Whiting scored, putting the Wildcats up 6–0. Weber State then brought in outfielder Marissa Cerda to pinch run for Henderson, who was able to round the bases during a Camarero double. With both Faith Hoe and Cerda back, the score was 8–0, enough for a run-rule.

Neither team scored for the rest of the game as Henderson nearly pitched a perfect game, only allowing two runs. The game marked the third run-rule of the tournament for the Wildcats. Weber State played a total of 15 innings in the Big Sky tournament and didn’t allow a run against any of their opponents.

On May 15, Weber State was seeded in the third spot for the Seattle regional tournament for the NCAA championship. They will compete against the University of Texas in Seattle, Washington, on May 20 at 3:30 p.m.