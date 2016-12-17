We bring you the news at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The Signpost is published on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Fall and Spring semesters.
Rodney Brady, Weber State University’s 17th president, died the night of Jan. 9 in his Salt Lake City home. He was 83.
As a high school student, Brady wrote a list of goals that inc...
“We have rehearsed exactly zero times this semester,” announced Dr. Dan Jonas, D.M.A., assistant director of bands and director of jazz studies at Weber State University. The Weber State Jazz ...
Weber State University's Department of Criminal Justice prepares students for careers in criminal justice, forensic science and crime scene investigation, but the path to the professional world ca...
Weber State University Rodeo Club will enter the 2016–17 spring season in March with the men’s team currently in second and the women’s squad fourth in the Rocky Mountain Region standings in...