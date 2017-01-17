We bring you the news at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The Signpost is published on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Fall and Spring semesters.
On January 31, Weber State University President Chuck Wight sent an email to all students concerning President Trump's recent executive order on immigration.
Wight invited students to...
The Student Fee Recommendation Committee met on Jan. 27 to hear presentations from different departments on how student organizations could benefit from receiving student-fee funds.
The present...
Starting as the new WSUSA vice president of service, Lola Moli plans to maximize student involvement, generate project ideas and build a stronger sense of community.
“As students, we get so busy,...
Editor's note: This article was updated on Jan. 24, 2017, to correct the source of scrutiny of Gregory Woodfield's tenure. It was updated Jan. 29, 2017, to add a link to original budget documents.
...