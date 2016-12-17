We bring you the news at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The Signpost is published on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Fall and Spring semesters.
In a time when women nationwide are standing up and raising their voices, four Wildcat women traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the rally. The women chose to share their reasons for march...
As of Dec. 31, WSUSA President Gregory J. Woodfield has spent a total of $21,404.62 of his $24,000 budget.
As with other branches of WSUSA, each leader is given a fixed budget at the beginning ...
In their last weekend of regular season play, the Weber State University men’s hockey team stacked a pair of wins over Montana Tech University and Boise State University.
In the Montana Tech ...
On Jan. 19, the Weber State University Student Association Executive Board met to discuss their future plans to better implement several projects.
The projects emphasized were Weber Wear Friday...