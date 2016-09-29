Athletes of the Week

Taylor Hintze — Weber State Football Kicker / Punter





The first kick Taylor Hintze made in the game against UC Davis was also the first of his career, and it left a mark. The kick was a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the end of the first half.

Not only was the field goal the longest in college football this season, but it was the third-longest kick in Weber State history and the longest since Scott Shields kicked a 55-yard field goal for Weber State in 1998.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hintze kicked his second field goal of the game, giving the Wildcats a 35-20 lead. With the game tied at 35-35 at the end of the fourth quarter, it was on Hintze to avoid overtime.

With the clock expired, Hintze kicked a 38-yard field goal, winning the game for Weber State.

Hintze was named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week and also the STATS FCS National Player of the Week.

On top of this, the redshirt freshman hasn’t missed an extra point yet this season, leaving him at 11-11 on the year.

Jadrian Clark — Weber State Football Quarterback





This is the third season as the starter for the senior quarterback, and Jadrian Clark is off to a running start. In last week’s win over UC Davis, he threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, only taking one sack.

On the ground, Clark also ran 45 yards and scored another touchdown.

The week before was the first home game of the season, and Clark shined.

In the air, he threw for one touchdown while picking up 380 yards — the most yards in a single game in his collegiate career. Clark also ran for 71 yards, including the 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Wildcats the win at 14-7 over Sacramento State.

In last season’s homecoming win over Sacramento State, Clark threw for 246 yards and one touchdown.

His next start will be his final homecoming game on Oct. 8 against Portland State.

If the Wildcats win, Clark will move to 11-10 as the starting quarterback for Weber State, which would mark the first time in his career that he was above .500 as the starter.

Tre'von Johnson – Weber State Football Linebacker





The homecoming game will be the final game for senior linebacker Tre’von Johnson. Having been named a team captain for two straight seasons, Johnson is one of the clear leaders for the Wildcat defense.

In the win against UC Davis, Johnson was all over the field, picking up six solo tackles and assisting two others, giving him eight tackles in the game. Johnson also picked up the lone sack of the game for the Wildcats and recovered the fumble forced by fellow linebacker Landon Stice.

The previous game against Sacramento State was another exceptional game as he picked up five total tackles and three solos, including half of a tackle that went for a loss.

He also recorded his first pass breakup of the season against Sacramento State.

In last season’s homecoming game, Johnson was everywhere for the Wildcats, picking up five total tackles, including one quarterback sack.

It will be important for the Wildcats and for Johnson to have one last solid game leading the defense.