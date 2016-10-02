Severely sick with senioritis

Senioritis is real. If you aren’t on the brink of graduation, then I know you won’t believe me, and that’s okay. Just a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed it myself either.

Now let me preface this by saying that I don’t hate school and truly have enjoyed my years here Weber State University, but when you can see that faint, sparkling light at the end of that long, dark tunnel, you start to get antsy.

It is definitely okay to be excited, and I mean borderline ecstatic, to graduate, but you can’t let yourself get lazy or behind. You’re too far into the game to let that happen.

Here are a few tips to help you push through those final semesters and end your undergraduate career on a high note.

It should be a priority to attend class. It’s tempting to hit that snooze button and forget all about that pesky 7:30 a.m. class, but it won’t help you in the long run. Go to class, work hard and keep up so that there’s no reason to freak out while waiting for those final grades to be posted.

During this last year, it is more important than ever to keep track of what you need to do and what day it needs to be done.

If you don’t have a planner by now, and my inner voice is screaming at the thought, go out and buy one. Take the time to write down the deadlines for internships and grad school applications — you do not want to miss a deadline and set yourself back a year or more.

At times during the year, you may feel like you made a wrong decision. You’ll ask yourself if you really picked the right school or if you really picked the right major, and it’s okay to have doubts, but these negative thoughts can lead to a lack of motivation.

If you’re feeling unmotivated, take the time to remind yourself why you first came to WSU and how you decided on your degree. When you have a quiet moment to yourself, think of the possibilities and where this degree can take you.

In addition to all the responsibilities and stress that can come with finishing college, this is also a time to really explore the WSU campus and Ogden, especially if you aren’t from here.

While you’re in college, it can seem like you’ll be here forever and that you’ll always have a chance to see another football game or finally make it to that restaurant on 25th that you’ve been dying to try, but the reality is that time is limited.

So make time for both hard work and enjoyment as you finish out your time here at WSU so that you can look back on these college years with fond memories instead of regret.

Last, and in my opinion most important, is get some sleep. The world is not going to explode if you shove that homework aside for an hour and sleep — trust me, it feels like it will, but it really won’t.

Keep your eyes on the prize, and imagine yourself strolling across that stage come springtime, and you’re sure to end your senior year right.