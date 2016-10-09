LGBT community has deep STEM roots

by Kellie Plumhof
7397299344_cf292755a6_b.jpg
Alan Turing, mathematician, was arrested in 1952 for homosexual activity. (Source: parameter_bond / flickr)

The contributions of members of the LGBT community in science are often used every day, but rarely are these engineers, mathematicians and researchers brought to the forefront of day-to-day discussion.

October is national LGBT History Month, so I have selected two notable people in the STEM field who were also members of the LGBT community: Alan Turing and Sally Ride.

Alan Turing, a name you may be familiar with thanks to “The Imitation Game,” was a mathematician born in England in 1912.

Turing is notably most famous for his helping to crack coded messages during World War II.

The roots of the modern day computer can also be traced back to Turing and his work.

In 1952, when Turing was just 40, he was arrested and convicted of homosexual activity, which during that time period was illegal.

When given the option between prison or temporary probation, Turing chose the latter, despite the fact that he would also be forced to undergo chemical castration in order to receive the reduced sentence. Just two years later, Turing committed suicide.

In 2009, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown released an official apology in regard to how Turing had been treated by the government.

Four years later, Queen Elizabeth II gave Turning a posthumous pardon.

In 2014, Turing was portrayed in a historical drama by actor Benedict Cumberbatch and had much of his story told on the big screen.

On May 26, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, a future astronaut was born. Sally Ride did not know it at the time, but she would earn her Ph.D. in physics from Stanford University and would become the first American woman in space.

800px-Sally_Ride,_America's_first_woman_astronaut_communitcates_with_ground_controllers_from_the_flight_deck_-_NARA_-_541940.jpg
Sally Ride communicates with ground control during a Challenger mission in 1983. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Ride also holds the record for the youngest American astronaut to enter space. At the time of her first voyage, Ride was just 32 years old.

According to the NASA website, Ride first saw an ad in her school newspaper seeking applicants for the astronaut program. Ride decided to apply in 1977 when she was still a student.

After her voyages into space, Ride focused the rest of her career on helping students, especially girls and women, and furthering education about Earth and space.

Ride came up with the idea for EarthKAM, which allowed students to take photos of Earth from space and study them.

In July of 2012, Ride passed away as a result of pancreatic cancer. Ride was just 61.

These are only two of many in the LGBT community who have advanced science and education. For more information about Alan Turing, visit the website and for more information about Ride, visit NASA online.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

chivito_al_pan_uruguayo

Delights of the world

Culture/Diversity

Chivito Uruguayo

by Paula Ninataype
Salim Khalifa poses for a photo at the ESL lab at Weber State University. (Mujtaba AlRashed / The Signpost)

ESL at WSU: Thousands of students, more than 30 years

Campus Community

The LEAP Department has now been serving Weber State University for over 30 years, guiding thousands of international students. The acronym LEAP stands for “Learning English for Academic Purposes.” This […]

by Francisca Flores
Atomas is a matching game based on the elements. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham) Photo credit: Leah Higginbotham

What’s Appening: Overdrive and Atomas

Science & Tech

Welcome to What’s App-ening, your weekly source for the latest and greatest in mobile apps. This week, I’ll be reviewing two apps. The first is Overdrive, a free app that […]

by Leah Higginbotham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *