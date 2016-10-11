Being American: A responsibility, not a right

What does the word “trust” mean in our current political climate? I would argue after the latest presidential debate, it’s worth a lot less on a political platform than vegetables at a six-year-old’s birthday party.

Is this really what “America the Great” has come to — a two party system, more worried about slinging mud at the other than producing effective solutions to real world problems? Twenty trillion dollars of debt isn’t produced by people who are more worried about others than themselves or their own agendas. Racism or sexism can’t flourish in a population full of trust and understanding. It all starts with a choice.

I choose to not believe that trust is a perishable commodity out of stock or demand. Trust is a delicate, precious keystone on which Americans should be able to expect alongside their bill of rights — or their apple pie. I believe trust should be more American than bald eagles or the Fourth of July. After all, what is a politician worth if no one can trust him or her? An untrustworthy politician breeds hate and fear, no matter the policies they stand for.

Although I have completely lost all faith in politics and our government’s systems, I have not lost faith in the American people. I believe that the time when the American people surpass their government in all things selfless and true is now.

Hundreds of businesses across the country, local and international, are taking on socially responsible attitudes and policies. They are developing generally positive programs on their own, despite lack of government support and guaranteed return on investment.

If you don’t believe that billionaire CEOs have hearts, then check out what Manoj Bhargava of 5-Hour Energy is doing to provide electricity and clean water to people in need. Maybe the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation could change your mind when you hear about the billions of dollars they are giving away without governmental pressure. Maybe not all of the one percent are as charitable, but the trend is growing, and maybe they will catch the wave or maybe they will let it drown them. Either way, selfish wealth hoarders should be brought under the spotlight.

I don’t care If someone is beyond wealthy. I believe that wealth is a great reward for hard work, but with that wealth comes a responsibility to give back to those who helped it grow. Let the wealthy decide how to give it back, though. A hard-working business person can be much more creative because of his or her experiences than a politician beholden to a lobbyist agenda.

Human beings are inherently good, and I don’t believe they need political pressure to make socially responsible decisions. As long as pro-social, ethically conscious trends continue and educated individuals are taught to keep giving and serving, a culture of trust will cultivate — despite governmental programs or laws.

Young American generations should be taught to look outward rather than inward, to look past their own reality and strive to understand the realities of others. Greater change is possible, and it will be controlled by how we train our future leaders.

I have lost all patience and faith in the system, but I have not lost faith in the American people. Our third political party is not a person at all, rather a decision to require trust in our leaders, to serve others and to understand those who are different.