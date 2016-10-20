WSUSA meeting closes doors to students

The WSUSA Executive Board closed its weekly meeting to the public Wednesday night.

Student body president Gregory Woodfield said the evening’s meeting was not open to anybody and was “a closed session.”

The Signpost reporters that tried to attend the meeting were asked to leave.

In an email to The Signpost staff, Woodfield said, “I would like to excuse the sign post from our meeting tonight. I’ll let you know on a week by week basis on the needs of the executives and WSUSA for information and would be happy to communicate with Ben any information about upcoming events.”

According to the Utah Open Meeting Act, the Executive Board must cite specific circumstances that would allow them to close their meeting to the public.

Woodfield declined to comment Wednesday night why the meeting was closed.

The Executive Board meetings are held every Wednesday night from 9-11 p.m. to discuss campus issues and events. The meetings have been open to the public until this point.