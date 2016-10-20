WSUSA meeting closes doors to students

by Alexis Rague
10-19 WSUSA Exec Meeting
WSUSA executives meet behind a glass wall, as they close their meetings to the public on Oct. 19. (Gabe Cerritos / The Signpost)

The WSUSA Executive Board closed its weekly meeting to the public Wednesday night.

Student body president Gregory Woodfield said the evening’s meeting was not open to anybody and was “a closed session.”

The Signpost reporters that tried to attend the meeting were asked to leave.

In an email to The Signpost staff, Woodfield said, “I would like to excuse the sign post from our meeting tonight. I’ll let you know on a week by week basis on the needs of the executives and WSUSA for information and would be happy to communicate with Ben any information about upcoming events.”

According to the Utah Open Meeting Act, the Executive Board must cite specific circumstances that would allow them to close their meeting to the public.

Woodfield declined to comment Wednesday night why the meeting was closed.

The Executive Board meetings are held every Wednesday night from 9-11 p.m. to discuss campus issues and events. The meetings have been open to the public until this point.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Murder Mystery Co. cast are in character as a housekeeper and detective during a mock murder mystery investigation at Davis campus in Oct. 2014. (The Signpost Archives)

News brief

News

NUAMES Student Government to join forces with WSUSA WSUSA executive board members discussed how they could better reach out to NUAMES in a meeting on Oct. 12. Northern Utah Academy […]

by Ben Brandley
Rep. Rob Bishop and Dr. Peter Clemens debate for the First Congressional District in Utah at Weber State University's Val A. Browning Center on Oct.17. (Erik Bremer / The Signpost)

Local debate proves more civil than national

Campus Events

On Monday night, Rep. Rob Bishop (R) and Dr. Peter Clemens (D) took the debate stage at the Val A. Browning Center. Each is running for the First Congressional District […]

by Spencer Hart
"Pat, as we like to remember him! Laughing... a zest for life," said father Scott Parkinson. (Source: Parkinson family)

Alumnus’s legacy celebrated after unexpected death

Campus Community

If life were an ocean, “Pat was never the guy sitting on the sidelines, waiting for the water to calm,” Patrick “Pitter” Parkinson’s friend Sausha Chandler said. “He was a […]

by Ashton Corsetti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *